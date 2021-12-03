“It’s knowing that your door is always open, and your path is free to walk…” “Gentle On My Mind”- John Hartford
I have had very many Christmas seasons. Sixty-five and counting. Most were the best times of my life. A few at some rather difficult times were barely survivable.
This is shaping up to be one of the very best. It will have a tough time beating out my puppy Frisky with whom I spent all of Christmas Eve with when I was around 6 years old. I also spent Christmas Day and part of that same evening with what would become my almost 18-year best friend in life.
I personally quit caring about getting any gifts myself for Christmas many years ago. Don’t get me wrong — I will still enjoy anyone who gets me a gift if it’s for the right reason. I was never a fan of obligatory Christmas gifts. But when I like somebody, I find the greatest sense of happiness.
I have also discovered that as a person I can upon occasion enjoy giving an unexpected and immensely appreciated gift to someone I have never met. Just because it is really a fun thing to do to put a genuine smile upon my own face.
I am not writing this to have some forced and awkward self-aggrandizement. I know many people who do the same thing and probably way more often than I do.
I am going to do that very thing on a street or in a store in Jeffersonville, Indiana. I know a couple of friends and family members will join me. I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to join us.
I called it Fifty for Fifty. Walk up to a total stranger on the street. Wish them a very Merry Christmas and hand them $50. Then wait for a pregnant pause and a delayed reaction from the person. Many ask rhetorically, “Are you kidding me?”, or “Is this some kind of joke?”
I am not a religious Bible-reading, church-attending person. I am friends with many very good and very honestly moral friends who are and do. But I am on a mission in my life.
I left the high pressure, high stress, heart attack-inducing corporate world when I turned fifty. I had a young son who had asked his mother, “Why isn’t dad a fun dad anymore?” I have never regretted making less money and loving my life infinitely more.
And I have a solid consecutive record of being a fun dad.
When I had an office inside the jail and was in the company of inmates daily my life changed. For the first time in my working life, I had a job where my daily interactions could affect people’s lives. And in some circumstances, they touched you as well. Ask any corrections officer about the culture of working daily in a jail. It is a world most of you would accuse me of exaggerating if I told you about 10 true stories. Not for the faint of heart.
Often we had nothing in common but ground.
I often quip that I met some of the best people I know in jail and met some of the worst. I can somewhat make a similar statement about churches of which I once was a member.
But my life has had a mission ever since. I learned more about life, and I mean real life that exists among us many cases right under our noses and it’s absolutely nothing like yours and mine. Overwhelmingly alcohol and drugs were the reason they were incarcerated, however, the actual charge might be something else.
Years later I would run into or hear from a former drug addict and inmate that thanked me for being a part of them going straight and turning their life around. Again, any corrections officer worthy of the uniform has had a heartfelt interaction and probably made an inmate think differently. Perhaps, they saved their life.
Those days were years ago now and I retired from the entire business. There are a lot of very good people out there but let me be clear; there are also some very bad people out there.
I didn’t mean for this to be the column today, but it just came out. Therefore, I would like to dedicate this week’s column and the reason I have written it to every corrections officer I worked with and knew or never met. Respect from me; always!
I might be a bit steep for some when I say $50. Give a 5, a 10, or whatever amount. Just give it with sincerity. The monetary value of any feeling you will immediately get back is worth exponentially more than the face value.
On Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., I will be standing on the sidewalk beneath the overhang. Giving at Christmas for no reason other than a schmaltzy but true feeling of good about myself and appreciative of the fact that I can do this. If you can’t make it then do it any night and e-mail me detailing your personal experience.
I also wish to dedicate this column to Rhonda for about a hundred separate interactions that equally impacted my life in a most positive way. She believes in giving to many people every day.
If you are sure you are going to come out for the night of giving, please e-mail me so I kind of know what to expect. I have a place in mind for anyone who wishes to share their evenings personal experience over some fajitas!
Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.