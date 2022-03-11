"I get to represent heroes!" — Toby Deaton, statewide FOP Vice-President
I do not remember the first time I met Toby Deaton. I do know that I liked him right from the start. Toby Deaton is one of those guys I think was probably born to be a police officer. We caught up with each other this week. He is now the Chief Deputy/Jail Commander at the Scott County jail.
His first request of me was to tour the jail. It was a much different jail than the last time I was in it years ago. Everything is squeaky clean, freshly painted, and old areas that were being used a storage for unnecessary items have now been cleaned and are being used functionally for officer training and inmate GED classes.
There is a driving simulator for officers to practice on to prepare for their mandatory certification in evasive driving techniques. A section of the back room is set up with various sets for officers to train for real life situations complete with audio and visual scenarios to test an officer's actions under real life scenarios. Some for knowing how to enter a residence. Some are for training to practice dealing with hostile jail situations or for extracting unruly inmates. Training has been a major emphasis for the last few years at the facility.
Current Sheriff Jerry Goodin and Chief Deaton inherited a jail that was rundown and filthy. With only a couple thousand dollars in their account there were many times that amount in unpaid bills. The jail had not passed a state inspection for years.
Training and developing programs for road officers, corrections officers, and inmates would seem a natural extension for Deaton, who is currently Vice-President of the statewide FOP.
Part of that position involves working with Indiana legislators regarding all matters related to policing. He is proud of the FOP's police officers bill of rights legislation. It allows for due process for police officers who are being investigated for an alleged wrongdoing.
It also allows for police officers who are involved in a critical incident to have some time to process their own trauma.
The FOP also helps conduct statewide training and organizes funerals for fallen officers.
Deaton and I discussed the current attitudes and high-profile police shootings and other cases alleging police misconduct. Deaton laments, "We have made mistakes. Policing hasn't always been on the good side of history."
He credits the FOP with constantly addressing issues and working with local police lodges to insure proper training and proper resolution of policing issues within the communities. "I think we have advanced as a profession because of the FOP."
Chief Deaton is also on the National Education Committee.
One of the issues we discussed as a result of recent police controversies is that there are now a lack of qualified applicants that want to go into the law enforcement profession.
"There is a perception that there are tons and tons of bad officers and there are not. By and large policing is not using force or violence during the millions of encounters between the police and the public." However, he also stated, "All incidents need to be thoroughly analyzed and reviewed."
Deaton credits police body cams and live phone video recordings being so common now that document critical encounters and allow for excellent training for young officers getting ready to be in the field. He also sounded a common alarm from law enforcement personnel in today's climate on the streets, "Attacks on police officers are through the roof!"
Chief Deaton mentions the term community policing throughout our time together. Interaction between police and citizens has proven very effective in Scott County.
This perspective goes back a long way with him. He was on a police call at the Haven House in Jeffersonville on Christmas Eve. "I never realized how many young children were living in the homeless shelter."
Deaton and some fellow officers teamed up with then Haven House Director Barb Anderson to have a Christmas meal and provide Christmas gifts for the kids.
On a blackboard in his office, I noticed a few ideas written down. One was a mock trial. As a veteran officer he knows the importance of an officer's testimony in a trial or a hearing. For officers not familiar with testifying in court before a quality defense attorney this can be very stressful, and a slight misstatement can have major impact on the outcome.
Probably most telling about how much improvement has been made at the Scott County Jail is the fact that for the third year in a row the jail passed state inspection, this year with a perfect score. Just a few years ago the jail was on the verge of possibly being condemned, which would have been very expensive for Scott County taxpayers to fund housing inmates in other jails across the state.
As we were discussing jail issues, inmate and officer education, and community policing effects, Sheriff Jerry Goodin stopped in to greet us. That led to a whole new discussion that relates to both the jail and the street officers.
I will continue with the yield from this discussion next week when the Sheriff and the Chief explain all the policing policy changes and positive results they have achieved in just a little over three years as a team.
Sheriff Goodin did smile when he told me about a quote from a jail inspector he heard recently, "You need to go to Scott County Jail and see how they are doing it!"
