”An honest man in politics shines more than he would elsewhere.”
Mark Twain
When I was a court liaison officer at the jail, inmates who were mentally ill were a substantial problem that had to be dealt with on an ongoing basis.
Lavois Davis was in charge of the contract offering mental health treatment to the inmates. Lavois and I worked together for several years. I learned so much from him.
I occasionally still encounter one of the people Lavois and I dealt with while incarcerated. He is the reason I tend to be able to interact with so many of them when we encounter each other on the street on the outside.
I had talked to Lavois and Sheriff Jamey Noel about meeting with some of our representatives in Indianapolis. All agreed it was a good idea. I contacted then state Sen. Ron Grooms and then state Rep. Steve Stemler and on behalf of the sheriff and invited them down to meet with us. Both agreed.
After we had a very good meeting on the issues Ron and Steve toured the jail. One of the highlights of the day for me was when Steve accompanied me into a private holding cell to have a rather enlightened discussion with a female who was kind of a regular.
I remember feeling after that afternoon that the visit was kind of eye-opening for the two of them.
I also worked with Ron Grooms on an ad hoc committee formed by Teddy Throckmorton where our goal was to get Indiana University Southeast coach Jim Morris into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. We were not successful.
I have known Ron for a few years. One of the things that I appreciated from both Ron and Steve was their willingness to spend a day researching a local issue. I think Ron Grooms always was open to do that as well as Steve Stemler.
I do not have to agree with every piece of legislation that Sen. Grooms was supporting, voted for, or possibly was involved in drafting. What I do expect from our representative in the Capitol is to be aware of the issues that affect their local constituents.
I always found Ron Grooms very approachable and responsive. I have written about and worked among and with many political officeholders in the last almost three decades. I have never written anything negative about Ron Grooms.
Simply put, he never gave me any reason. Perhaps there was a scandal of which I was unaware! Just kidding, Ron.
I do appreciate the sacrifice and hard work that active state senators do. I do respect people who answer a calling to public service. I am not aware of anyone who amassed a fortune by serving as state representative. Both Steve and Ron were successful businessmen in their own right when they answered the call to service.
Ron was a conservative Republican who ran as such and primarily fulfilled that expectation as a legislator. I have never liked or disliked anyone on a personal level because of their political affiliation. I can only judge them on my personal interactions. I never had any personal interaction with Ron Grooms that wasn’t very friendly. Ron is really what he seems to be. He is a pretty good guy.
Well, Ron, you are stepping away from your state duties and I am now recently retired. Someday I suppose we can grab a cup of coffee and gab about the good old days.
Perhaps a good old podcast with you and Steve trying to explain how state politics work and each of you giving us an idea of the day-to-day from your perspective would be fun.
If we grab coffee I will flip a coin to see who treats between you and Steve. Or, perhaps the two of you could strike a compromise to take care of the bill.
Just like the good old days in Indy!
