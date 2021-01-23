“I am going to burn you up!”
My Middle Road School Elementary principal Ike Hubbard while holding a paddle in the hallway.
It was a simpler time in my childhood school days. I had three things that kept me on the straight and narrow path. One was the threat of getting paddled in school for misbehavior. Two was my dad’s policy of reinforcing the paddling at school with another whipping of my behind when I got home. And third — my permanent record!
I bet no kids today have ever heard the term “permanent record.” That term was regularly used when I was a school kid. In fact, I always wondered if there ever was such a thing. Or maybe I still have one documented and just have never seen it. All I remember was that when someone threatened you with putting something on your permanent record — it made you rethink your actions.
A lot of us in school during the 1960s and ‘70s did our very best not to have a bad permanent record.
Looking back, I can only do my best to remember what I ever did that would have tarnished my permanent record. I was for the most part a really good kid, an above-average student, and as far as I can remember other than a few innocent shenanigans, hardly seemed to ever be involved in anything that should have been a bad mark on my permanent record.
I would hope that my perfect attendance years made the cut. My honor student status surely would have made been included. Any sports accomplishments surely are documented somehow.
Bit what I mostly remember about the threat of my permanent record was how it was used not as a carrot but a stick. I cannot remember one time when I did something worthwhile that someone said to me, “Lindon, we are going to put that on your permanent record!”
The permanent record was always kind of a threat or warning about how your whole life after 6th grade could be impacted by it. It was going to affect your future, your career, your community standing, and if not careful might doom your whole life to failure.
My permanent record is much like the Intelligence Quotient tests we took in early school years. I took a couple of them but have never seen the results. The IQ tests we were advised were very important and we needed to take them seriously. I would love to see the results of my IQ tests, but apparently, they are locked up somewhere safe, never to be seen by me along with my permanent record.
I wonder if in one of my early job interview assessments if employers had access to my permanent record and/or my IQ test results. Did at some point it come down to myself and another applicant and the interviewer and human resource manager had a discussion? “We would like to hire that Dodd kid, but he has an entry from his 6th grade year on his permanent record that gives us doubt about him! Those 3rd grade IQ scores weren’t all that impressive either. I think we will pass. And, Bob, will you send his permanent record back to them in case there is a future need to review them.”
We might have been naïve in my day and apparently were easily controlled by that thing referred to as our permanent record. I remember always wanting to have a good one. I was convinced it was a pretty important thing.
I researched the Internet for this column and found there is such a thing defined as a permanent record. Quoting from the definition: “A permanent record is maintained on each student. The record carries the student’s full legal name, date of birth, dates of enrollment/withdrawal/graduation, courses taken, final grades received, yearly/cumulative GPA, rank in class and test results.”
Sounds a lot like what is currently referred to as a transcript. Talks too much in 6th grade class is nowhere to be found on a transcript.
I am kind of glad we had the permanent record held over us in my youth. I am pretty sure it kept my dad from having to spank my bottom any more than he did. One of the few things that got my attention more than having a good, clean permanent record was the sound of my dad’s belt buckle being undone.
Not sure what my IQ scores were back then, but I know I was smart enough to file such things away in my own little permanent record!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.