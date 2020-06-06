“You know what keeps me humble? Mirrors!”
I went almost three months without a haircut from just the week before they shut down the barbershops and salons until the first week they opened them back up again. It was not a pretty sight. I had about as much control over my hair as I did my son in Middle School. Think Donald Trump’s mane mating with a 1964 Beatle’s cut.
I was discussing one day with my buddy John Starks at the courthouse which would look more physically appealing with the unruly length, braiding it or a corn roll. We both agree I would look splendid with either choice. I believe Big John might have been using sarcasm in his agreement.
Much for the sake of the general public everywhere just in time before my Jacob Marley look would be a necessity, the shops opened again. I think my hairbrush and the bathroom mirror were the most excited about that event taking place.
One afternoon shortly after the Grand Reopening I walked into my usual hair clip joint, Big Four barbers ,and was told I would have to make an appointment; and the soonest one available would be in two weeks. Two more weeks seemed out of the question. I was getting quite desperate. Had I been younger I might have re-enlisted in the Navy just for the trim.
Then as fate would have it...
And isn’t that one of great all-time clichés?
I think often of trying to come up with original clichés that everyone will use long after I am gone. I have been practicing on a few I am not sure about, but here goes:
Deader than Jerry Garcia! (double entendre).
Tighter than my post COVID-19 jeans! (topical).
More versatile than Bill Clinton’s cigar (historical reference).
Okay; I have a way to go before I get that perfect catchy cliché’. Back to the haircut thing. Even though I had my regular barbershop put me on the emergency call list if anybody had to cancel their appointment, another week went by and no call.
Being a guy who tends to take the bull by the horns, I decided one day I would just drive around and see if any shops had a walk-in appointment. How dangerous is it to find a shop with a ready chair post the coronavirus? But there it was. I found one with an open chair and no waiting.
As I sat down in the chair, I noticed a language barrier. My stylist spoke no English. I can speak a bit of Spanish, but even in the old days of conversational Spanish, I never learned such phrases as “haircut” or “a little off the top and trim the side” or “Whoa buddy!”
In addition to the language barrier, I must remove my glasses for a haircut and Mr. Magoo has better vision than I do without eyeglasses. I decided to do what I always do when I get a haircut, kind of half close my eyes and relax while the damage is being done. At some point the young man directed me to the mirror, holding a few strands up and had me look in the mirror. Since I had simply given the English command, “Trim!”, I figured it would be all right. Looking at the reflection in the mirror, which was about 6 feet from my chair and about 5 feet beyond my vision range sans eyeglasses, I simply shook my head yes and said, “Si!” Well, at least I haven’t forgotten all five years of Spanish I took in high school and college. I mean, even if I had said, “I can’t see,” I figured it would have just confused him more.
It was all a matter of trust. And mine was unfounded as after what seemed like a long time of scissoring, cutting, and clipping, I was asked to look in the mirror. I put on the glasses and it was all gone. I mean Boot Camp haircuts left more mane.
It’s been two weeks or more and my hair is still the shortest it has been in forever. Some people commented that it looked nice on me. When I look in the mirror one of my most prominent features, my ears, seem to be in the mirrored spotlight a bit more. My ex-wife used to say if I would put aluminum foil on my ears, they would intercept satellite signals and get free cable.
Love is honest and often cruel.
The best thing about a bad haircut is that the hair will most likely grow back. I never equated language barriers and blindness with a haircut. Lesson learned.
One thing that will work out nicely for me. By the time I need another haircut, walk-in will probably be back to being a thing. And if the next barber doesn’t speak English, I will bring along a photograph or flash cards.
I did a bit of research and think the phrase for a trim referring to hair is, “Un recorte que se refiere al corte de pelo.” I am not sure. Be careful quoting my Spanish. That might mean, “Take it off. Take it all off!”
