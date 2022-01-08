“The past, the present and the future walked into a bar. It was tense!” — Quotes Gram
Scrabble just got a lot harder or a lot easier for you to play. It all depends on if you read this week’s column. Above everything else my goal is to enlighten, entertain, or teach every week. This week’s lesson is new words.
In October 2021, the Merriam-Webster dictionary added some new words to the English language. Such words as adulting, meaning the act of becoming or acting like an adult. And awe walk, which means the act of taking a walk outside and making an effort to look at things around you.
Other new words include contactless, PPE, quaranteen, truthiness, WFH — an acronym for working from home. My personal favorite is doomscrolling, which means reading the news on social media and expecting it to be bad — so much so you become obsessed with looking for updates.
These words are so new that even spell-check doesn’t recognize them as words as of writing this week’s piece. As I have written before words become new words in modern-day language because people use them even if they are not words. If enough people use words that are not words, the dictionary gives in and makes them words.
It’s a wonderful power to have to just simply make words that aren’t words be words. I wished that I had that power. In fact, I am going to bestow that power upon myself this week. I am proposing some new words that are not now words to become new words for Merriam-Webster’s dictionary in 2022.
I only implore all faithful readers to use my new proposed words in polite conversation. Together we can change the English language for the better forever. I want no personal credit. Perhaps after you see my proposed new words, you will understand why!
Afriended — This is a new word describing when you really do not care for another person but in social circumstances you pretend like they are your friend. Used in a sentence: That weird guy in accounting showed up uninvited to my house for a party so what was I to do so I afriended him.
Burnsignal — A word used when you get mad at the driver in front of you who never uses the turn signal when they stop and suddenly take a left turn and you hit the brakes and almost go through the windshield. Used in a sentence: When the driver in front of me suddenly decided he wanted to take the exit that he had completely missed I burnsignaled and flipped him the universal sign with my left middle finger.
Gottery — When a person who never plays the lottery when it is just $10 million dollars decides to pay hundreds of dollars to play the lottery in a false belief that he will greatly improve his 1 in 292.2 million odds of winning. In comparison, the odds of a person being struck by lightning while in their home in the next five years is 1 in 669,634. Used in a sentence: The Power Ball lotto was up to $500 million dollars, so I place a large gottery bet.
Fallse — A word meaning to step and almost falling but somehow miraculously regaining balance and keep walking as if nothing happened. Used in a sentence: I thought I was going to break my neck when I took a fallse step walking up my sidewalk after it snowed. (This actually happened to me on Thursday of this week).
Scritch — This word describes when you are alone and almost dislocate your shoulder trying to reach an inch just below your shoulder blade and too far up your back to reach. Used in a sentence: I scritched my back until I dislocated my shoulder, but the itch only kept getting worse.
Remimiscing — This is a word for the times when you encounter a person on the street who calls you out by name and starts talking about high school memories and you have absolutely no clue who they are. Used in a sentence: I ran into a guy who claimed to be my best friend in high school, and I sort of freaked out remimiscing.
Customore — This is a word describing when you stop at the grocery store for one thing and end up buying $150 worth of groceries. Used in a sentence: I felt like such a customore when I went to pick up my wife’s sanitary napkins and ended up stocking my freezer for the winter.
I hope you use these words over and over in the year 2022. As far as I know there are no other words that adequately fit in these situations. I feel pretty sure that my proposed words are no better or worse than another new word that was added to this year’s new dictionary. I offer up as evidence another actual new word sapiosexual — meaning of, relating to, or characterized by sexual or romantic attraction to highly intelligent people.
Used in a sentence: As a writer I get so tired of people sapiosexualizing me. Look, I am more than just another smart guy. I have a great body, too!