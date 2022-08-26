“Who wears short shorts…”- Line sung in a 1987 Nair leg hair removal commercial ad
I ran into my old Little League buddy Rick Scott. It seems that he did not have my new phone number. He had sent me a text which I had never received.
One morning not too long ago he was delivering a prescription to my neighbor. It was early and I had walked over to check out the new house construction just two lots away from our house. I was brushing my teeth and not paying much attention to my surroundings.
Once I had given him my new phone number the text showed up. The message from Rick was a column suggestion. “Why don’t you write a column about people who walk down Market Street brushing their teeth?”
It’s always your friends!
I use this as a preamble to this week’s story of a walk and innocence lost on a beautiful Saturday morning. Rhonda and I had decided to take a morning walk around Jeffersonville. We first visited the Farmers Market and bought some fruit and fresh produce.
After lugging a very heavy watermelon and some tomatoes home we set out again to take a leisurely stroll across the bridge. A heavy watermelon in Big Four Park seems to get exponentially heavier on a three or block walk. After putting the items away in the kitchen, we sojourned back out for a walk across the bridge followed up by a stop at the coffee shop on Spring and enjoyed a cold glass of iced tea.
As is usual we came across several people and conversed politely. Some about the column and others just old friends and idle chit chat. I consider myself a humble guy. While not everyone agrees with that self-assessment, I do take some pride in my appearance when out about Jeffersonville. It had been a very delightful, and I assumed uneventful Saturday morning stroll.
It was after entering the coffee shop that Rhonda first became aware of an unfortunate situation. I waited on the order completely unaware of something that Rhonda was just noticing. She wanted me to stand still and was hoping I did not walk around the shop too much. As we retrieved the iced teas, I suggested we walk out the back door which was directly adjacent to the front entrance off of Spring Street and headed back home. It had been around an hour-and-a-half or so enjoying the morning stroll around town.
As we walked away from the Saturday morning crowds with just the two of us, she pointed out something of which I had been blissfully and ignorantly unaware.
Like many people I have some old favorite items of clothing. They are comfortable to wear and very familiar. I wore the same shorts on a pretty regular basis. She was not a fan of the plaid shorts which were probably from the Rodney Dangerfield in Caddyshack fashion line. Due to my physical stature and short legs, she always tells me that wearing shorts too long make me look like one of the Disney characters from Snow White and the Seven, er, well, you know — short people. Ugly, probably ill-fitting, and even my old friend had made a comment about the plaid shorts as we had stopped for sidewalk greetings shortly before entering the coffee shop.
Through excessive laundering and wear and tear it seems the shorts were ready for retirement that very morning I had decided to wear them around town during the morning stroll. In fact, they were well past retirement condition.
It seems as though throughout the entirety of our morning walk while we had toured all around town there was a very noticeable opening on the right rear back side. When I say noticeable, I mean very exposing. When I say exposing, I mean that in the truest sense of the word. In Rhonda’s words, “It was a long slit and whenever you walked…” Let’s just say something here about hindsight!
That entire morning walk had a very observant person had seen me from behind, behind being a key word here, my shorts had let me down as a complete covering of my backside. Yes, I had laid myself bare for all the town to see. Nothing lasts forever and my fashionable plaid shorts were no exception.
In retrospect, I have no idea whether people I knew or some that had no clue who I was were all treated to a bit of a peep show. I was kind of naked to the world for a couple of hours. When I got home my favorite old shorts became part of this past week’s garbage collection.
One never knows who is watching and exactly what they are seeing. I suppose some people I have never met seem to know me better than I had intended. One would think that was the whole story. However, on this particular morning there I was walking around in my back end for all to see in the ugliest pair of plaid shorts I have ever owned.
It was a particularly bad day to go commando.
Thank goodness Rick was not behind me at any point of that Saturday morning. I can only imagine the text message. I do suppose, however, he would have certainly been happy to have made me the butt of the joke!
Walking around publicly on an early morning brushing my teeth in the yard was by far the second most embarrassing thing that happened to me that week!
