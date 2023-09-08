In a week where we lost Jimmy Buffett and alligator hunters were summoned to downtown Louisville, I thought I would take some time this week to feature a couple of vignettes for the weekend offering. It’s time for a hodgepodge of scattered thoughts from a cluttered mind!
Kids Say the Darndest Things
My little buddy Love (a Swedish name pronounced Loo-Va) turned 3 years old this past week. And there was a traditional backyard party with rugrats running all around and jumping in the bouncy house and such things as 3-year-olds like to do.
Last week as Rhonda and I were hanging out with Love for the morning, she was going to make up a grocery shopping list. We usually get Love a few things such as his favorite fruits, etc. Rhonda was in the kitchen writing down all the grocery essentials.
She began by telling Love that we were going to get bacon, eggs, and cheese. She then asked Love for some input of what she needed to get at the grocery. He didn’t miss a beat as he began adding to the list, “Grapes, apple, toy of lion and dinosaur and T Rex’s.”
As we all know, the important thing is not to spoil them.
Cute Kids — Take Two
While at the party, I was enjoying just watching the kids interact with each other. One 2-year old who was as you might guess a cutie-patootie was wandering around the yard as the local church bells began ringing. Since the churches are just half a block away from where the party was being held, the loud chiming caught their attention.
I watched as the bells tolled loudly and the little one kept walking around and looking up, searching very intently hoping to see what was in the sky above causing all that racket. Must have seemed like a bit of magic as to where the melodic tones were originating.
They just kept searching and looking into the sky and I guess it was kind of appropriate that the little angel heard church bells and just kept looking up to Heaven for the source.
Will I Know When I Get There
I guess I get mixed emotions when I witness Mitch McConnell staring down at me from the television in a blank moment while holding a news conference. I get kind of frustrated that some of the most powerful people running our country seem to be slipping into a mental abyss. On the other hand, I feel sad when once-great statesmen/women appear so old, frail, and seemingly lost in the moment.
Which brings up the current polling that Trump and Biden still look to be our only choices for president next year — two men who will be in their 80s while serving the next term.
I did not get a warm and secure feeling when Vice-President Kamala Harris assured us in an interview this past week that she is prepared to assume the duties of the power of the presidency if she is called upon.
If these are the choices in the next election look for Lindon Dodd to get at least one write-in vote for President in 2024.
Fore, Four, 4, For
Since my retirement began, I have been playing golf 2 to 3 times per week. Not surprisingly, my game is better than ever. One rule I have is that I will not play golf alone. If playing alone and I got a hole-in-one, nobody would believe me. That’s probably why I have never gotten a hole-in-one. Yeah, that’s the reason!
Nibbling on Sponge Cake, Watching the Sun Bake
I guess some celebrities kind of make people awestruck. Jimmy Buffett always seemed more like the nice guy down the street. The outpouring of love on social media in light of his passing genuinely seemed to affect people in a very personal way.
I would advise anyone to read his life’s story. It was a fascinating life from a guy who just seemed to make people genuinely happy with his songs. No frills, no pyrotechnics, just a barefoot man in a Hawaiian shirt strumming his guitar as we all sang along, familiar with every verse.
It’s a 50/50 Proposition
Time is running out to sign up for the Jeffersonville High School Class of 1973 50th Reunion. It will be celebrated on Sept. 23 from 7 to 11 p.m. at 300 Spring Street with a Grad Night informal gathering at Hoopsters on 10th Street on Friday, Sept. 22.
No payment will be accepted at the door. Please contact Donna Pruitt Ramey or send me a message at the e-mail listed at the end of the column and I will hook you up with her for reservations and payment.
What To Get for the Person with Everything
This column will run on the day of a friend’s birthday party. I won’t divulge the age since it is impolite to do so for a lady.
I am not sure if giving her a birthday greeting in the column is a nice surprise or such an old cliché since her husband is the legendary Courier Journal columnist Bob Hill. Kind of a cheap gift don’t you think?
Either way, please join me in wishing the very happiest of birthday to Janet Hill. I hope to be there when you celebrate 40 for the third time. I guess in golf jargon or Lincolnesque vernacular, it’s kind of a four score.
