"Girls will be boys and boys will be girls, it's a mixed up, muddled up, shook up world..?" — Song lyrics from "Lola" by The Kinks
Who knew the Kinks were soothsayers in the early 1960s? But here we are, and I am pretty sure the confusion on gender is surely going to get worse before it gets better. And last week it landed squarely on the Governor's desk for a signature. Gov. Holcomb did not sign the bill as proposed.
In reading about his no signing decision, it was apparent to me that he does not necessarily think biological men should compete against women. As usual with almost all legislation the devil is in the details.
A good piece of legislation regarding the gender issue will certainly result in a lawsuit or two. Bad legislation will probably result in many more lawsuits. If ever there was a no-win situation, today it is any legislation that passes in regard to transgender identity.
For those of you keeping score and even for those of you who think the score in gender identity is two — well as I understand the current tally there is now terminology that identifies 72 different genders.
If there are now 72 different genders, then I will predict that there will eventually be around 72 different pieces of gender legislation that will result in 72 or more lawsuits filed by people who are always looking out for us like the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union).
I often liken the ACLU to the NCAA regarding legally defending things. Usually if either of them makes a decision I am usually on the complete and polar opposite side of the issue.
For those of you who decided long ago to stop watching television news, quit reading newspapers, and in general think the world is so nuts now that you really don't even care to know what is going on, the latest controversy revolves around a transgender woman who used to compete against Division 1 men in swimming and is now swimming against the women with the blessing of the NCAA.
I do support Gov. Holcomb's refusal to sign the bill this past week because of the legal wording. Had Gov. Holcomb signed the bill that would have banned trans girls from competing on the gender-appropriate schools’ sports teams, the legislation would have dictated each school would have had to develop its own procedures for dealing with any grievances, but the bill was not specific as far as what those procedures would be.
Oh, do I remember the good old days when all that was expected of schools was to educate young minds. I also remember the Edsel automobile and kids playing outdoors. As best as I could determine, approximately .7% of adults from 18-24 identify themselves as transgender and .5 % of people over the age of 65 identify as transgender. Overall, .58 % of people of all age groups identify as transgender.
I did the math. There are 99.42 % of Americans who are non-transgender.
As far as me on a personal basis I really have nothing against a woman who identifies as a man or a man who identifies as a woman. I try to treat every person I meet the same. Any person of any race, creed, sexual orientation, or in identity crisis mode who treats me with respect and friendliness will always get the same in return.
The real rub will come down to exactly how much specific legislation of all kinds will now be devoted to protecting the rights of less than 1/2 of 1 percent of people while possibly adversely affecting the other 99.42%, or usurping their rights.
It's what the world has now become. I used to see it in the corporate world in the issue of sensitivity training. If one person was offended, the rest of the company’s employees would have had to take sensitivity training. It kind of became a bit of a joke to corporate employees every year.
Much like gender legislation is threatening to do, it just became a routine of protecting the companies from lawsuits.
Or as the Kinks once futurized in song — “Well I’m not the world’s most masculine man, But I know what I am and I’m glad I’m a man and so’s Lola…”
