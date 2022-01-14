Writing is easy. Just cross out the wrong words.”- Mark Twain
The English language has been on my mind a lot lately. I mean I hear people say things all the time and wonder where it came from and how did it become part of our lexicon.
For example, when someone says that really burns my butt. I wonder if they might have mistaken their Icy Hot for their Preparation H. You can thank me in advance, but I did some research on things we all say or hear from time-to-time and prepared a little quiz as to that saying’s origin. Good luck. No cheating as I will reveal the answers from my research at the end of my column. The bluffs are purely from my imagination.
Cat Got Your Tongue-
A.- The English Navy used a whip called the Cat-of-nine-tails to flog Navy sailors and the pain rendered them speechless.
B.- An old wives tale said cats would suck the breath out of a newborn if let unattended in the cradle.
C.- In ancient Egypt liar’s tongues were cut out and fed to the cats.
Cold Feet-
A.- A military term when warriors had frozen feet and could not rush into battle.
B.- Referred to when a spouse pulled all the covers off from their bedmates on a cold winter’s night their feet froze.
C.- A term used to describe how someone’s feet felt after returning from an outhouse in the middle of a cold night.
Honeymoon-
A.- It was once thought romantic to get married at night when the sky featured a full moon.
B.- A newlywed couple would drink a beverage containing honey for a full month after the wedding for good luck and fertility.
C.- When a man bares it all on for his bride on their wedding night.
Give Someone The Cold Shoulder-
A.- Sending a poor houseguest out into a cold evening without any covering to keep them ward.
B.- After feasting in Medieval England the host would offer guests a cold piece of meat from the shoulder of beef or pork indicating it was time for them to leave.
C.- What occurs when a spouse of mate goes to bed angry.
Close But No Cigar-
A.- A tragic miss when a sharpshooter tried to shoot a lit cigar out of a man’s mouth during a Wild West Show.
B. In 19th century carnival games the prizes were cigars, and this was said when you did not win a close contest.
C.- Early shopkeepers would often roll fresh tobacco products for their customers and the size determined the price for a single smoke or a full cigar.
Butter Someone Up-
A.- During the ancient times of tribal cannibalism certain oils and butters were used to tenderize the flesh.
B.- In ancient India people would throw butter balls at statues of the gods to seek favor.
C.- Old wives’ tale that rubbing butter on a severe sunburn would help ease the pain.
The Whole Nine Yards-
A.- When WW II pilots returned from battler after firing their entire nine yards of ammo from the guns.
B.- In earliest times a football first down only required gaining nine yards.
C.- Early knitting term for how many yards were in a ball of yarn.
Rule Of Thumb-
A.- In 17th century England husbands were allowed to beat their wives if the stick were no wider than their thumb.
B.- During ancient times a unit of measure was by using the size of the King’s thumb.
C.- Term used when the emperor at the coliseum gave the thumbs up or thumbs down sign to determine the fate of a vanquished gladiator.
Bury The Hatchet-
A.- Lumberjack term used when marking tress that were marked to be felled.
B.- Puritans and Native Americans would bury their weapons prior to negotiations.
C.- Term used by early western settlers in retaliation for Native Americans taking of scalps.
One For the Road-
A.- Old English pub term used to designate last call for a drink.
B.- During Medieval Times in England on their way to execution on Oxford Street condemned men were allowed one last drink of ale.
C.- When women were not allowed in pubs often a man would take a drink home for her to enjoy.
Correct answers- 1. Both A and C, 2. A, 3. B, 4. B, 5. B, 6. B, 7. A. 8. A, 9. B, 10- B.
Good riddance to bad rubbish. Look that one up yourself!
Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com
