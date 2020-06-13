“If history repeats itself, I am SO getting a dinosaur!”
— Unknown
Remember the relatively early days of 2020 when all we had to worry about was dying from the plague of coronavirus?
Boy oh boy, I can’t even imagine how the second half of the year can get any wilder or weirder, but as we are wrapping up with June, things just keep busting out all over! The headlines just from the past week could almost make a news reel annual wrap up.
It seems almost redundant to start off in the world of animation as reality seems more like fiction every day. I saw the headline that Elmer Fudd will return to the delight of kids old and young; however, with a modern twist. That great “wabbit” hunter from the past will no longer be allowed to carry his iconic hunting musket.
Most confusing to me is the fact that per reviews, the revamped cartoon has all the insanity and cartoonish violence which comes in the form of anvils, booby traps and dynamite. Amid the unhappiness are people who are crying that Elmer Fudd, a cartoon character, is being denied his Second Amendment rights.
In the frame I saw the new animated Bugs Bunny is being chased by Elmer, who is trying to take the rabbit’s head off with a scythe! I guess more than ever the name Looney Tunes seems very appropriate for this reboot from my own childhood.
If someone would have told me this would be the year that the Confederacy would get the checkered flag and take its final lap on a NASCR racetrack I would have thought they had breathed just a little too many gas fumes. What in the name of the General Lee is going on around two turns there? I am willing to put up a Jeff Gordon Bobblehead doll in a wager that when the first full crowd is allowed in the stands, there will be dozens of Confederate flag hats, handkerchiefs, and homemade flag signs waving for the cameras.
Speaking of General Lee, it looks like historical statues and monuments are going to be coming down quicker than Stormy Daniels’ pasties at a Trump Celebrity Golf Scramble. Apparently some have decided that we are to judge historical figures from 200 years ago by today’s standards and cultural norms. Most of the statues are erected to celebrate men of valor and honor on the battlefield or in the case of the founding fathers stood up to tyrannical despotic rule in order that we could live in this wonderful country.
History is what happened. No amount of statue destruction, book burning, or banning of things that show the period as it was will change what happened. Instead of using historical artifacts and films or literature from that era to actually teach people history, we will destroy the physical evidence.
The history of any people, country, or culture contains many thing of which to be proud and most certainly some very horrendous events and dark times. History absolutely should not and cannot be sanitized if the truth is to be told. No one group or philosophy should be allowed to erase history from a culture.
The Seattle anarchy group that as of this writing is occupying a police precinct and part of City Hall is but another in what has been a very surreal last couple of weeks. It’s really hard to totally digest one day’s events before the sun rises on another.
Just the action and demands made this past week will guarantee that the protests and social turmoil are far from over. As of this week, the people who I know are vehemently disagreeing with some of these decisions have yet to respond.
I guess to top it all off in regard to the insanity, one of the most beloved movies of all time has temporarily been shelved; or dare I say is gone with the wind. A masterful depiction of the antebellum south played out with a backdrop of one of the most defining wars in the history of the United States, the result of which plays a very great part in where we are today.
As James Baldwin wrote, “People are trapped in history and history is trapped in them.”
As for me, when people say they are offended by all the great monuments, artifacts and mementos of history and want them all destroyed, well to them I will simply say, “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give damn!”
