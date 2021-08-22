“People are probably not going to listen to your podcast initially. But if you like it and keep putting it out, people will find it.”
Keith Kingbay
Did you ever hear a prominent person and, in fact, someone who was the very first of her gender to do something that had not been done since Clark County was formed in 1801, talk about their childhood at six years of age?
I want to know where people came from and how they got to a certain position in life. Relaying these stories often reveal the character traits and explain what motivated them to succeed. And other stories are simply just funny, interesting, and show a different side to people. Both are equally satisfying to me.
I had an idea, perhaps a pipe dream, possibly just needed something to put a jolt in my life. My golfing buddy and local attorney Ben Read and I decided to do a podcast — or as we like to refer to it a Doddcast. We met and my first two guests were wonderful. I didn’t stutter, freeze up, or in general blow it.
There was a technical glitch with video. Then when Bennie, my producer, sound engineer, IT geek, and pretty much the guy who does everything except for the gift of gab part signed up with a company to distribute and run the show; they only download audio.
The best plans of mice and men.
Jumping off a ledge with both feet is at once exhilarating and frustrating. It is a learning process. Think of an old dog and new tricks. We have what I think is a pretty good finished product. I hope to have two more guests next week.
The Doddcast is fairly simply an extension of this column. Interesting people just sit down and we have a conversational chat. There are so many people with Indiana roots I hope to have as guests. Bennie is editing and doing all the grunt work to improve upon things next. We hope to have some audio and video on a Facebook site in a few days.
My first guest asked me before we began what my goal was for the podcast. There were no hidden agendas, no motives, and certainly not a sneak attack or gotcha questions. My answer was after listening I just hope people get to know some very interesting and accomplished people. Many people know the names and might have read some headlines. My first three shows will feature people I know with whom I am friends. My goal with each of them is to learn something about them I don’t know.
Even with the early lessons learned and issues to overcome, I am very excited to try and get this thing going on a regular basis. There is a virtual plethora of podcasts out there. I would be thrilled if just local folks want to learn more about the people of our community. It would be way cooler if people not from our community stumble upon this venture and somehow decide to want to know more about us.
I am set to retire from my last career on September 15th. I need new challenges. I need a new spark in my life. The very reason that this thing should not succeed is the very reason that I am going to try. If it were easy- everyone would have a successful podcast.
To all the friends who have inquired and wanted to know how to listen I hope the answers will be found early next week. Refer to my Facebook page. There will be information available as soon as I get the answers. Nobody wants this thing up and downloadable more than Bennie and me.
I invite anyone who reads this column to join us for another way to hear interesting stories. My weekly column will always be my first and truest love. I assure you the quality of one will not diminish the other. I just want to stretch my wings a bit farther.
Arianna Huffington once said, “Failure is not the opposite of success; it’s part of success.” There is no way a thing such as a podcast can be successful regardless of the hard work, quality, and great guests without listeners.
Is it part ego? Probably. Will it be a challenge? Most definitely. Will it be a success? Only you can make it so.
I wish to give a heartfelt thanks to Ed and Treva. I wish to thank the hardworking Ben Read for joining me on a venture that could always be a lot of hard work for nothing.
I leave you with one of my favorite quotes of which I do not know the source. “A single dream is more powerful than a thousand realities.”
