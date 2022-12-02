Weather Alert

...GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS OVERNIGHT... Gusty southerly winds are expected ahead of a strong cold front overnight across the region. Most wind gusts will stay in the 25 to 35 mph range, but a few locations could come close to or slightly exceed gusts of 40 mph. The wind gusts will gradually taper down toward sunrise tomorrow. Wind gusts of this magnitude may make for occasional difficult traveling conditions for high profile vehicles along east to west oriented roads. Secure any loose or light weight outdoor items that would be susceptible to these type of wind gusts.