“Let us read and let us dance; these two amusements will never do any harm in the world.”
Voltaire
Scrooge is alive and well. The Grinch is stealing Christmas. The Nutcracker has been hijacked and we are being held for ransom.
I know by now some of you are thinking, well, he finally lost it. It was a good run. If only columnists could be retired and put out to pasture like old thoroughbreds. Well, some thoroughbreds are retired to stud. Old columnists are treated more like geldings.
All I wanted was to enjoy a night out at the ballet. I tell you one thing. If I looked as good as those ballet dudes in tights, I mean, those guys have no secrets! A secret from my past is that one year the parks and recreation department in Jeff offered free tap dance and ballet lessons. I was the only dude in the class with all girls and it was in those puberty-cursed middle school years. I wore sweatpants.
It all started with an Internet search. Usually, a lot of my problems begin with an Internet search. Any time I wish to purchase tickets to a sporting event, theater, concert, book a hotel room, or pretty much anything else over the Internet I seem to end up an innocent (albeit somewhat ignorant and computer simple) victim. I should tell the story someday about being charged $400 for a hotel room I didn’t know I had booked and never used. Even the voice in India couldn’t help me solve the problem.
Brief happy ending — after a yearlong fight and sending a registered, return-receipt-requested two-page letter to the CEO of Hilton Properties Worldwide- we now possess a certificate for a free night’s stay at a Hilton property anywhere in the world. I have a healthy mix of respect and fear for ordering anything over a computer.
It all began with a search entry — Nutcracker Suite tickets.
A few different sites came up and all closely mimicked the Kentucky Center for The Arts, Whitney Hall, or the Louisville Ballet. Most are not. They are ticket scammers and/or ticket scalpers.
What I ultimately discovered to be $40 tickets were listed for $89 and if I didn’t order, they would run out. Some dates flash up no tickets available for dates I selected. Even after the overpriced tickets are “purchased” a little warning states additional fees and service costs will be added. And all the while I am not even on a legitimate site that should be selling tickets. I exited the site.
I then ran across a Louisville Courier Journal piece from 2019 and several other Internet warnings of Nutcracker scams. Seriously, a well-cultured guy like myself (my closest theater friends refer to me as “Buttermilk”) can’t even enjoy the fine art of ballet without having to traverse scam Internet land mines. The Dance of The Sugar Plum Fairy! Is nothing sacred anymore?
And it is not only ballet. I have seen a full-dress opera production. If you ever go to a live opera performance, you know the very extreme parameters of the human voice. You will also know where the saying that it ain’t over until you know who sings originated! I am so cultured I once sat through an entire foreign film with subtitles. Well, I say entire, the brief nap in the theater couldn’t have lasted more than five minutes.
The articles I read regarding The Nutcracker stated that some scam sites will even present you with authentic-looking tickets that will not be accepted when you show up at the door. And the scammers have your credit card information.
I almost gave up but called the Louisville Ballet Box Office at 502-583-2623. A very helpful young lady took my order and sent me a confirmation e-mail. She said the tickets would be left at Will Call next Friday evening for the 7:30 performance. If not, the Nutcracker will live up to its marquee billing!
I do hope that is the case when I arrive at Will Call. How easy it is for well-traveled guys like me to find these criminal and despicable sites on the Internet. Sure, seems like the authorities could find them as easily and put them out of business.
The lady on the phone and I talked about these shyster sites. Legitimate businesses are just as vulnerable as the rest of us.
Here is an idea. While Congress wastes years of time and tens of millions of dollars on Hunter Biden and January 6th, I think I have found something that needs to be investigated.
And those sweatpants from my ballet days would more resemble tights if I put them on today. That would certainly keep me on my toes!
