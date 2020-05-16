“I am generally considered a conservative in my predictions for a disease.”
— Dr. Anthony Fauci
A father and a son are having a discussion 20 years into the future.
Son: “Dad, why is my sister named Paris?”
Dad: “Because that is where she was conceived.”
Son: ”Thanks, Dad.”
Dad: “No problem, Quarantine!”
I have been going through this whole virus thing for a couple months now and am not sure who and what to believe — at least not enough to bet my life on it.
Should we have taken such drastic measures? I really don’t want to criticize the severe actions that were taken as we will never know how many we saved — just how many got sick from the virus and how many died. Or will we even really know how many were legitimately sick. It seems the numbers keep getting adjusted for those who might have had the virus and were never tested or those whose bodies postmortem were not even available for testing.
I think it will be long up for discussion once the political aspect is out of the way just how much doing very little in February made any difference. I was not a true believer early on that it was a serious as it would get or at least as serious as I am told that it got.
I really don’t hear much disagreement that testing is kind of key to trying to get back to anything remotely close to normal. The administration keeps saying testing is readily available. Me trying to find testing that is readily available tells me it is not.
I have not lost one penny of my paycheck and have spent quite a bit of time not working; however, I fully realize I am among the most blessed of people. I know many people personally who have suffered and have seen the lines of people losing everything they had in life and waiting for an hour or more just to get off a highway ramp to get some free meals to feed their family. I guess in a way I should have financial survivor’s guilt.
I am not a believer in the wearing of masks as from what I have read from the experts the reduction of risk in how we are wearing them is very low. Arguably, even if that risk is reduced by 5%, I guess it’s better than nothing. From what I understand every time we touch a mask or have any exposure that mask is contaminated, and we need to put on a new one. Probably in an average day at the office to have any effectiveness we probably should change masks several times each day for a new and uncontaminated one.
I played my first round of golf for the year this week. One person to a cart and six feet apart. I think we mostly complied to that rule. I think in almost every circumstance either personally or professionally, most people are mostly complying with the rule. While total and absolute compliance is probably the best rule of thumb, I think simply as social beings by nature that rule is almost never going to be followed 100% all the time.
I have tried to support many of our local restaurants by getting take-out occasionally during this time and hope sometime within the next week to sit down in a restaurant and have someone anxiously waiting on me as if I deserved it.
I know people who went to work every day and interacted with the general public and some who have hit the panic button and lived the life of a total paranoid villager from the Middle Ages in Europe during the plague; both have survived. Who’s to say the right or wrong thing to do to survive a plague? Perhaps chance and luck play a great part.
Already the finger-pointing, armchair quarterbacking, and total politicizing of the first half of this year is in full swing. I am reading conspiracy theories aplenty on the Internet. The most common targets for some outrageous theories include mainly Dr. Anthony Fauci and billionaire Bill Gates.
I suspect there will be some measurable effect on this year’s election, but at this time I honestly don’t know which party or candidate it will help or hurt. I think if anything, the folks who love Trump and the people who despise Trump have simply solidified their polarized opinions. It might end up a political wash.
And I guess as importantly as anything will be to see how the long-term financial security of our economy and country will come back. If you ever want to get about a dozen different opinions on a subject, ask 12 economists what they think.
I have seen an almost equal amount of praising Jesus and damning the people who had to make some real tough calls. I guess if you give all the glory and credit to God, he made a lot of tough calls as well.
All-in-all I sure am glad that wasn’t part of my job description.
Mostly I, like most of you, just want a world that is kind of boring, routine, nice and normal; one where it doesn’t take me two weeks and a scheduled appointment to get my hair cut in a barbershop, and every store shelf in American is overstocked with toilet paper!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.