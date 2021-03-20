“Both of us are man-to-man teams. Both of us went zone because we couldn’t guard each other.”
Villanova Coach Jay Wright
That quote could have been uttered by Coach Mack, Coach Miller or Coach Calipari this season.
It’s March Madness. And this year IU, UL, UK didn’t make the field.
IU sucked. UK sucked. UL sucked.
Can you even call it March Madness if the local Big Three are not in it? I am calling it March Badness or March Sadness! Even Duke is not in, so who is everybody supposed to pull against?
My best hope was that UK would play NIT and had a rematch with Robert Morris. Wouldn’t that have been fun?
Basketball fans in the Ohio Valley will have to find different things to do in March and early April. Walk the Big Four Bridge. Spend time with their families. Get therapy.
Heck, I might have to wash my dog. I don’t have a dog. I might have to wash your dog.
I did a bit of research and by that, I mean I read a Rick Bozich column and he did the research. The last time UK, IU and UL were not in the NCAA tournament was in 1965. In 1965 the NIT was still a very prestigious tournament. UK made the Final Four in the NIT in 1966.
I have no recollection of 1966 and basketball. I was 10 years old. I probably was more interested in catching tadpoles in the pond in Oak Park. I probably followed sports, but it was not the obsession it became for me in my adult life when I would live and die with each UL win or loss. I am not proud of that or ashamed. I died a lot.
In my early years I was a UK fan. A family friend who was older than me had me watch a UK game when Louie Dampier and Dan Issel played there, and we kept the stats for the game. Then when I was in the eighth grade a friend of mine asked me if I wanted to talk to Westley Unseld. I thought he was crazy. But he called the UL dorm and asked to speak to Westley Unseld. I talked to Westley Unseld. I have been a UL fan since that phone call. It’s an even bet many people reading this column have not a clue who Westley Unseld was.
Being a fanatic and living and dying with each game was not an easy life for me, my family, my two ex-wives, or some of my friends. I think rabid sports fans are irrational and, in some ways, need help. A few years ago, I kind of went into self-rehab and therapy and have gotten a lot better.
For me then, life was once a normal routine. New Year’s Day! Watch the local teams battle it out for the Final Four. Tiger Woods winning the Master’s. Cheer as they raced down the Stretch for the Kentucky Derby. That was the first part of my year and then baseball season. There is no longer any order to life. Last year the Derby was postponed, no NCAA March Madness, and thanks to his erratic driving off the course this year, Tiger Woods will not even be in the Master’s golf line-up.
I no longer understand life as I knew it.
Archie Miller is out and since the General left, IU has had as many dominating seasons in Bloomington as Bobby Knight had chair tosses!
The University of Louisville’s last great season resulted in an NCAA championship that they lost after some ladies of the evening held court in the dorm. Make that score hookers 1 and UL minus 1 championship banner.
Somehow it seems so much more profound in Lexington, where the Wildcats had more basketball blue blood in the fold than the Royal family. Somehow the Cats performed their duties worse on their court than Meghan Markle did in hers.
I will play a bracket sheet. Why else would I possibly watch a basketball game between St. Bonaventure and Colorado. The Bona Wolf versus the Buffalo. Those aren’t basketball mascot names. Tigers, Wildcats, The Fightin’ Irish — those are good, tough basketball mascot names. The Cardinals: Well, red cardinals are pretty to watch at a bird feeder.
I do know if I have a bracket sheet, I can pull for somebody, if not with my heart, at least with my wallet. Maybe I will double down with Iona and Ricky Pitino. The one single possibility of galvanizing all area rival fans into a unified hate group would be two or three Rick Pitino wins at Iona.
I am just happy that Delaware is not in the field. I couldn’t accept the fighting Blue Hens cutting down the nets in Indy!
Does your dog need a shampoo, rinse and conditioner?
