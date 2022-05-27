“You can’t get there from here!”
credited to residents of Maine when asked for directions.
I had to take a day trip this week as my mom’s property taxes were due. Usually, I would have to drive three blocks to the courthouse in Jeff. Alas, the taxes had to be paid at the Treasurer’s office, which is no longer at the courthouse. It is now located in the middle of nowhere in the new Clark County Government Center.
I picked up the check at mom’s in Oak Park. As I was driving down Allison Lane toward Highway 62, I noticed my mileage range on my dashboard was informing me I had 16 miles worth of gasoline in the tank. I decided to wait and fill up after my “short” drive to the new courthouse.
All I had heard is that the new Government Center was off 62 near the new Escape movie theater. I also knew it was located somewhere in River Ridge. I could only be a couple of miles away from my destination.
I drove up 62 toward Charlestown singing along with WAKY radio oldies when I approached what are the worst highway engineering marvels of my lifetime known as the roundabouts — I prefer to refer to them as the dipsy doodles. Traffic was very busy, and I sat at the yield sign for a few minutes anxiously awaiting my turn to merge into the highway maze. Finally, I got my chance — punched the gas squealing my tires and made my way to the other side.
And of course, there was the second of these idiotic highway impediments that was successfully navigated to continue driving toward my ultimate goal — Clark County Government Center. I hope the guy who designed these monstrosities lost his engineering license and cannot terrorize any other community’s roadways.
I drove on up Highway 62 thinking I would see some building that looked new and resembled a government center. I even had some idea in my simple mind that a large sign would give me some indication that I might be close. Once I had passed the Amazon warehouse and was almost to the 4-H Fairgrounds I realized either I had passed the center or missed that sign that surely was posted somewhere to guide me along. I did a U-turn and backtracked my way on 62 toward Jeffersonville.
I have lived in this area for 61 of my 65 years of life. I know the area fairly well. After several more miles with no success and no signage to assist me in the quest, I had to turn around and for the third time negotiate the roundabouts. I was no longer singing a happy WAKY tune.
I saw a very large building off to the left. I took a service road to what I discovered to be the new Hilton Hotel. It wasn’t late enough to get a room for the night as I still had hope I would find the government center before dark.
I finally decided to take the most drastic course of action of my lifetime as a male driver. I am not proud to admit it. I stopped at the New Washington State Bank on Highway 62 and actually asked for directions to the Clark County Government Center. I could see the shock in the eyes of the ladies behind the counter. It was obvious no man had ever stopped to ask for driving directions.
Two of the three had no idea how to get there. Another gave me directions that sent me back into the two dipsy doodles yet again and I had to take the exit that read Toll Bridge.
She had assured me there was a final exit before I had to cross into Jefferson County. Somewhere off that exit was the fabled Clark County Government Center. Miles from anywhere and after all the driving the only sign I saw was when somehow, I actually stumbled upon Corporate Drive. I turned left. I am sure you have already figured out by now I should have turned right.
I went into to the only building within sight as far as the eye could see on the horizon and paid the tax bill. As I was leaving, I sensed I was driving in a direction that seemed to be taking me further to nowhere quickly. Then I happened to notice I was in the country on a road lost and had five miles to drive before I was going to run out of gas.
Somehow, I turned around and managed to find civilization on Highway 62 and reached the gas pumps at Kroger when my display showed I had two gallons of gas to spare — enough to have driven back and forth in the dipsy-doodles two more times!
I ran into Barbara Haas and another citizen and we all relayed stories of our individual treks and sojourns to the destination. He laughed and said when he stopped at a bank for directions so many people were stopping in that he was handed a preprinted copy of a map to get there from their parking lot.
I would suggest anyone going use GPS or save yourself a lot of headaches and stop in the New Washington State Bank for a map or directions. And, if you are driving there all the way from Allison Lane — stop and fill up your gas tank!
