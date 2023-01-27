“It literally feels like January 74th!" - Unknown
January is a dull month. It’s an inconsequential time. Post-Christmas. Post New Year. Post any real activity.
There are the NFL playoffs. In total, that takes up a few hours on the weekend. If you are a basketball fanatic, you are following your favorite team. My favorite team is the Louisville Cardinals.
January is a dull month.
January weather is kind of a catch-all. Days in the sub-zero temperatures and days in the 50’s! Mostly temperatures seem to stay somewhere between 27 degrees and 43 degrees on average.
Even when I researched historical events in January, the most notable was that in 1622 the Catholic Church adopted Jan. 1 as the beginning of the New Year. Perplexingly enough before that New Year fell on March 25. Even history finds January too dull to occur.
I looked up events in Louisville in January. These are actual scheduled events in Louisville highlighted on an Event’s Calendar.
Louisville Cuddle Party. It’s a workshop where you learn about touch and nurturing. You learn boundaries. From the ad, Cuddle Party is a movement! It’s a different world from that in which I was raised.
Other spotlighted events included CTA Winter Potluck. Recycle your Christmas leftovers! Psychic Fair. I know you saw that one coming. BROtox and Bourbon. The flyer states that you are invited to an evening of bourbon, networking, and about Botox services. I think that is one Priscilla Presley might host. Hand Hewn 3-day Whole Hog Workshop. Yes- you, too can learn how to butcher a hog.
In 2012 in the UK, Dry January became a thing. It is a push to “ditch the hangover, reduce the waistline and save some serious money by giving up alcohol for 31 days.” That should liven up the already dull month!
I reviewed a site called 31 Reasons to Celebrate in January. Jan. 2 is Swiss Cheese Day. Jan. 5 is National Bird Day. Jan. 6 is National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day. Jan. 8 is National Bubble Bath Day. Jan. 26 is National Peanut Brittle Day.
As you can see the January Celebration Calendar is full of really exciting things to do if you are smack dab in the middle of Dry January.
I did find one day that we should all celebrate flush with appreciation. Jan. 27 is Thomas Crapper Day. Contrary to popular myth he did not invent the flushing toilet. He is credited with making them more efficient and sanitary by revolutionizing bathroom plumbing. I guess in my own way I kind of pay homage to him on a daily basis.
YouGovAmerica conducted a survey of 15,000 U.S. adults in 2021. And you guessed it, January was voted as the most disliked month.
The best thing about this January is that we have almost survived it. Better days are ahead, but not by much. In that same poll by YouGovAmerica, February was the second most disliked month, barely losing out to January.
Every Dog Has Their Day
The quote at the top of last week’s column was, “Handle every situation like a dog. If you can’t eat it or play with it; just pee on it and walk away.” I found that on a humor site meme and the author was listed as Anonymous.
Well, I got a very nice e-mail from Anonymous this past week who had read the column. The e-mail started out with, “Loved your article!” Anonymous turned out to be an author named Roger Ziegler who co-authored a book with Esther Yang and claims to have coined the one-liner.
The book was titled, “Pee on It and Walk Away.” The subtitle is, “How to Stay Stress Free Among Difficult People. Life Lessons from Super dog Abby.”
I assured Roger Ziegler I would give credit where credit is due. The book is available on Amazon. And I will leave you with the same salutation he left with me, “Have a dog loving day!”
