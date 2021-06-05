“It was more than love at first sight!”
— Ann Luther
There once was a time when young girls were smarter than boys in math or science and mostly went on to other things. Ann Luther was smart in math and science. She decided to follow in her dad’s footsteps and became a Purdue graduate and an engineer.
I only mention it because she kind of made a lighthearted comment about her current position. She steps in for the owner to oversee the general contractor in multi-million-dollar projects. And yet she bemuses that in many sites, she still finds herself as the rare female working in a hard hat with the boys!
Ann has lived in Europe. She is not foreign to cultural differences. And when she visited one such place, well, even in a Zoom meeting the twinkle in her eyes sparkle like in that song about Twinkle Twinkle. Manglaralto, Ecuador. She loves the place, adores the people, will soon be living on the oceanfront and continuing her career remotely.
The story must begin with Bill and Shawn Turner, who graduated from Parkview and from Jeff High, respectively, in the years 1978 and 1979. And by the last name I guess you would assume they eventually married. Bill and Shawn had a pan to retire and wanted to find the perfect spot. A tryout in Honduras did not seem perfect. A visit to Manglaralto did.
Per Bill‘s bio, “After vacation we went home and researched extensively the cost of living in Ecuador and realized we could afford the move and take early retirement. Five months later, we sold our house, cars, furniture, and gave away most of our winter clothes. We moved to Ecuador in November 2016 with six suitcases, a dog, and a cat.” When Bill (a retried chemist) and Shawn (a retired educator) first visited Ecuador, they spoke no Spanish.
Living in their retirement dream world was going along well until the pandemic. Manglaralto’s main occupations revolved around the tourist industry. The borders were completely closed. Very hard times were to hit Ecuador in general and Manglaralto specifically.
They began a mission of sorts. Living on the most modest means, they decided to spend all their extra dollars on feeding and assisting the community. Eventually, after asking family and friends, $13,000 was raised. And 250 families were fed each week during the pandemic. Shawn reached out to the president of the barrios and suggested a permanent food bank.
The group’s local food bank now feeds 35 families, who twice a month receive a very large bag of food staple items and when donated fresh fruits and vegetables. Each also gets a $5 gift card. In April, the 501-C (3) Manglaralto Giving was formed. No high-priced board salaries here, as Bill noted in his bio sent to me. “All the work is done by the board, a group of Ecuadorian volunteers, and Josue,” he noted.
Shawn writes, “With the help of President Jose Munoz Rodriguez we formed BAMA (Bank de Alimentos de Manglaralto). It’s the first of its kind on the coast.” They made their first loan to a local woman trying to start a business to serve a community need and support herself and her family.”
And getting back to Ann Luther, it seems she and husband Ron Jackson quickly grew fond of the Ecuadorian coastal town. Her sister, N. Beth Line (for locals the former Beth Luther), decided to like it enough for a condo purchase and then Ann and Ron recently finished the purchase of their dream retirement home.
The group will continue to work with the bank, oversee the food bank, assist people in their housing needs, and Shawn practices the profession of her retirement in a completely different way, teaching English to Ecuadorian orphaned teens and giving private lessons on the side. Education assistance is the fourth goal of the program.
Ann fell in love with the people in the summer of 2019. “Those big brown eyes.” There are other foreign nationals who live in the region and per Ann, quite a few expatriates from the States. Ann admits her daily attempts of talking in Spanish with someone who does not speak English often fall short. She is getting better and believes that with the rest of a lifetime to enjoy learning, she will get very proficient at conversational Spanish.
She mused about the languages of Manglaralto, broken English, Spanish and German. I bought it hook, line, and sinker when I asked if there were a lot of Germans living there? “I lived in Germany!”
On a visit there after the pandemic was past its zenith, Ann met a local who was told that she was a member of the group that had fed the people during the pandemic. The lady hugged her tightly for a very long time with tears of gratitude streaming down her face. The people love her back.
If you were to meet Ann in person not much would strike you as unusual. However, she really stands out from a crowd in Ecuador. “The children are so adorable. They are enamored with me because I am so tall.” Ann Luther is 5 feet, 8 inches.
We discussed the local economy, which is poor by western standards, but having better overall conditions than what most of us would consider a true Third World country. Much of the diet is provided by the local fishermen and the farmers who grow cabbage and plantains.
Ecuador uses the American dollar and there is something kind of deja vu about the coins. As Ann stated, “All of the Susan B Anthony coins ever produced wound up in Manglaralto!”
All the former local contingent seems to find safety and security in their new home. Ann told me most crime is of a petty nature; poor people stealing to survive. She provided me a photo of the walkway from her new house to the beach. Bill and Shawn bought land and built a house there in 2018. Bill, Shawn, Ron and Ann will be close to two things most dear to their hearts: their beautiful hometown people and Manglaralto Giving.
Opening the first bank in a place where nobody knew what it was. Feeding people to help them survive a pandemic. Seeing the smile on the face of a young student understanding English for the first time. Providing the financial stake for a local entrepreneur to go into business for herself. “Jeffersonville gave the four of us who helped found this and make a difference in the world everything we needed to go out and change the world.” A lot of hometown pride and wonderful memories.
I do not have any say, but I think the City of Jeffersonville might need a new plaque for its new Hall-of-Fame nominees. Manglaralto now and forever will be kind of like our little sister city.
I really want to do a follow-up on this whole story, from a remote location I now have in mind!
