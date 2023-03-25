“We want to make it very clear to those who are out there offending. If you’re coming into our community to make people a victim and try to display your weapon, we plan on pursuing you.” — Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh
As a young boy who was raised in Oak Park subdivision in the ‘60s and ‘70s we never locked our doors until the last person was home. Often, we probably never locked the front door routinely. We didn’t have to lock the doors.
When I look back at Jeffersonville, it was like Mayberry when I was a child. Jeffersonville is not Mayberry any longer.
Last year there was a carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of the Jeffersonville Public Library. Even more frightening to think it occurred at 1:45 p.m. In broad daylight!
I know from my past conversations with Chief Kavanaugh that among the most concern he once told me he had was that crime would come across the bridges from Louisville. On that afternoon, the suspect who was arrested lived in Louisville.
Kavanaugh responded publicly and forcefully to this incident and another attempted carjacking last year near Clark Memorial Hospital.
Chief Kavanaugh was quoted after these incidents in this newspaper. “My message to those individuals is if you are going to come to Jeffersonville to commit those crimes, understand in those incidents our victims are going to communicate with our law enforcement clearly, “he said. “ And we will intently pursue you with reasonable cause if you’re committing that type of criminal action.”
He later added that carjackings are increasing across the country including Jeffersonville and that the Jeffersonville police will be stepping up patrols. Arrests were made in these cases. Great police work.
I am a fan and supporter of Chief Kavanaugh. I offer my support in any way he might need any assistance from me in this column or otherwise. I know it is up to all of us to try to keep our community safe.
The police can only do so much. The hard truth is the police by the nature of things are reactive more often than proactive in crimes with victims. Their diligence and efforts can only go so far to foresee and stop many crimes.
Our eyes and ears can watch, see, and detect things often way before the police can be aware. It’s up to the community at large to be the constant detectors and communicators with law enforcement. To paraphrase an old movie line, “If you call them, they will come.”
Nobody is asking for vigilantism, rather due diligence. I write this knowing the second situation was an “attempted” carjacking that was thwarted by the intended victim who fought back. A gun was fired.
I would never question the action taken by crime victims. Both ended up safe from harm so in these instances, both took the correct actions for their personal safety.
I know some people do not want to get involved. Observing anything related to a violent act is extremely upsetting. Ignoring or pretending not to see a situation that might warrant a police call seems almost a breach of the requirement of good citizenship. People who commit criminal actions against innocent victims have no code.
I often am in the hospital parking lot or at the Jeffersonville Public Library. In each of these random criminal actions, it could have been me. It could have been you.
