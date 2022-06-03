“Well, I was born in a small town, And I can breathe in a small town, Gonna die in a small town, Oh and that’s probably where they’ll bury me…” John Mellencamp
Last Saturday evening Rhonda and I were sitting in Big 4 Park on a beautiful Saturday evening watching 75-year-old rocker Tommy James put on a wonderful rock-and-roll show.
While it was the only actual time where we entered the gated show venue almost every evening we tend to walk across the bridge, around the city, or take the dogs for a potty walk along Riverside Drive.
Before I go further, I want to publicly acknowledge Mayor Mike Moore, every single city worker, the police department, every volunteer, and whomever I left out for showing everyone from here and from out-of-town what a wonderful place Jeffersonville is to visit or to live.
Much like Thunder weekend when you live in the city you will be involved in such events in some way. We are still a small city. I live blocks away from Big 4 Park and the river.
I love the Friday night Riverstage concerts whether or not I attend. I love nights when all the shops on Spring Street are open whether I shop at them or not.
I love to live in downtown Jeffersonville.
I always feel totally safe walking at most anytime of the day or night. I almost always run into friends who greet Rhonda and me or even people I do not know whom we meet and converse with during chance encounters.
Our country is experiencing some of the worst issues frankly that I might have witnessed collectively during my lifetime. It is a literal smorgasbord of social problems and violence. Throw in the pandemic and aftermath of things which are still compounding and it’s a perfect storm for chaos.
The only comment I am going to make regarding the mass shootings is that if you think it is acceptable for a high school dropout who turns 18 to walk in unassisted by any mature adult and buy a killing machine and accumulate 1,600 rounds of ammo and there is no gun problem- you and I have no starting point to seriously discuss this issue.
No, I do not have the answer to this problem. Yes, it is mental health, school safety, lack of good parenting, broken families, people without morality or religion in their life, and probably a host of other things that can come to mind. Some of these we can work to change — others are simply a fact of modern life.
When every gas station in a small town raises their price per gallon forty cents overnight that is simply collusion and price fixing. It should be illegal and gas station owners/oil companies should be prosecuted. There is a difference between supply and demand and gouging.
They won’t be and that will not change.
The world simply is such a screwed-up place in general today. And yes — a lot of America’s problems are world problems. We cannot solve many of them independently. If you ever tried to get a small group of friends to agree upon which movie to see on a Saturday night, imagine trying to get different countries, cultures, and governments to try to solve interwoven world problems.
Yet as I was thinking while walking through Jeffersonville over the weekend my life can still be good and satisfying. Rhonda and I enjoy our simple life in Jeffersonville.
I never want to have a false sense of security. Uvalde, Texas was a sleepy little town of 15,000. If it can happen there, it can happen anywhere. I also refuse to barricade myself in my house and not get out on an almost nightly basis and enjoy the city.
Again, I thank everyone in office or who volunteers for many wonderful causes in our community. I especially want to thank our men and women in police uniforms. My ability to walk around town without fear and with peace of mind is a gift.
As with Abbey Road On The River, Thunder, River Stage concerts, festivals, etc. I think the only real way to preserve the wonderment of our community is to keep it vibrant, family-oriented, and work as hard to preserve it as others seem to be doing to destroy it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.