“I would say in the billions, not the millions.” — Mayor Mike Moore
Downtown Jeffersonville is about to be transformed. Again! It’s been happening for years.
Two things have transformed Jeffersonville like no other things in my lifetime. River Ridge and the Big Four Walking Bridge.
Eighty acres of land on the riverfront. Eighty acres with a prime view of the Louisville skyline. Eighty acres of property that literally could be adapted to any use residential or commercial. Eighty acres of land that just might among the most lucrative real estate anywhere.
Not since General Sherman proclaimed 40 acres and a mule has so little a parcel of land meant so much possibility.
Now comes your part and my part. What do we want?
I love the idea of an extension of the Ohio River Greenway Trail. A mix of retail and residential would be wonderful. Some commercial entity that is environmentally neutral and brings good paying jobs and more tax revenue sounds enticing.
As a downtown city resident who highly values quality of life we as citizens must monitor at what cost the development might come. My door is literally just over a block from where Jeffboat property ends, and my neighborhood begins.
Transformation means more than an addition or change. Other than rush hour times the drive from Jeffersonville all the way to Utica is an enjoyable country drive save for the times I get behind cars driving 20-25 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. And the endless bicyclists that tend to slow the traffic flow down to a crawl for miles before anyone can safely pass. Sorry, didn’t mean to vent this week.
Whatever transformation takes place it is almost a certainty that traffic flow and patterns will be different on Utica Pike and Market Street. I would suggest that a widening of the streets will seemingly be a necessity depending on the outcome of the redevelopment.
Mayor Mike Moore has already stated the redevelopment could be a comprehensive project over a 10–20-year time factor. That is a long time to be transforming. A lot of inconvenience to people’s lives will be a painful part of any progress.
People in the city can remember the Jeff Digs sewer project and how much we had to endure. Now that it’s over it would seem to have been worth it. Everyone has to flush their toilets and surface water has to have somewhere to go.
Transformation of our city has been a constant since I moved here just short of a decade ago. I have zero complaints at where the earlier transformations have brought the downtown area. My quality of life is wonderful.
I will offer up my column for ideas. I do not mean ideas from wealthy developers, rich industrialists, slick talking public relations companies, or any of the many professional redevelopment folks which with me must deal to have the end result we want.
I want the everyday downtown citizens and all of Jeffersonville’s residents to at last have their ideas heard. What we have with the Jeffboat facility is a once-in-a-lifetime real wish list possibility.
Once Jeffersonville and Clark County let Indiana University Southeast and the casino boat slide from our grasp. In his wonderfully entertaining and informative autobiography, "A Highwayman’s Journey", the late Jeffersonville resident, and titan George Hughes reminded me of those things. He referred to them as two of our biggest mistakes.
Jeffboat cannot be a mistake. This is the goose that will surely lay us a golden egg. Transformation of this Level and type allows only one chance to get it right.
What we have now is 80 acres and a lot of dreams.
