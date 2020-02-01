“This term for long-handled gardening tool can also mean an immoral pleasure seeker”- Ken Jennings incorrect response- “What is a hoe?”
I bet you have heard it or even done it more than once in your lifetime. Somebody is asked a question and hesitates to answer; Da-da-da-0da-da-da-da; da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da-da; da-da-da-da-da, da,da da; boom boom!
The answer- What is the Jeopardy theme?
I am a big Jeopardy fan. I find the television game show fascinating, educational, entertaining; and probably most of all, humbling. I have played along with the contestants on the show many nights. I can honestly say that if I kept score, I probably have never been able to beat the person who actually won the show on any given night. My proudest moments have certainly come on nights when I didn’t finish fourth!
There have been a lot of pretty smart and knowledgeable people on Jeopardy. There have also been nights when someone didn’t have enough money to qualify for Final Jeopardy. My level of winning is nights when I would qualify to at least finish third after qualifying to play Final Jeopardy.
I can certainly attest to nights when I knew for sure I was the smartest person in my living room on a given in-home live version of playing Jeopardy along with the in-studio contestants. Hey, you take your little life’s victories where you find them.
I am positive that I watched Jeopardy in 1964 when Art Fleming was the original host. I do not remember it. I can remember vividly only since 1984’s version with Alex Trebek. The only game show host I can remember more closely associated with a television game show was Bob Barker with the Price is Right. To show how fleeting fame can be I am sure some younger people do not remember The Price Is Right before Drew Carey.
The popularity of the show has remained particularly high especially in the recent “Greatest of All Time” special competitions that aired in 2019. Those nights drew as high as 15.5 million viewers. Pretty incredible when noting that Jeopardy has been on the air in some form for 52 years.
Jeopardy is simply a television institution and Alex Trebek a television icon. In March 2019 he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. When discovered it was Stage 4 and pancreatic cancers is notorious for first being diagnosed in advanced stages. According to the American Cancer Society the survival rate for people diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer after 5 years is 1%.
Alex Trebek has been filming the shows for his 36th and final season of Jeopardy. In an ABC interview this month he has said he is already working on his final speech on his last show. He has requested the director allow him 30 seconds of airtime for his farewell.
If you have not seen them, I would strongly suggest going to You Tube and watch what I consider to be the most hilarious parodies of the show both in the form of Saturday Night Live sketches; Celebrity Jeopardy and Black Jeopardy!
I suspect that baby boomers close to my age will be affected the most by Alex Trebek’s farewell. Both the end of his career and the seriousness of his health condition will remind us of our own mortality. We have simply taken for granted that if we tune in Jeopardy every evening a well-dressed and articulate presence will be there like an old friend.
Old friends are the security blanket for our lives. Normalcy is comforting. Alex is a friend and part of our circle even though we have never met him. It’s hard to imagine the announcer introducing; “And now here is the host of Jeopardy” and someone else’s name.
The correct answer to the Ken Jennings Jeopardy quote at the beginning of the column- “What is a rake.”
“The Lord’s chicken”- Part Two
In almost 25 years now of column writing I think I have had to offer up only two factual corrections to a column. Make that three. An astute reader pointed out a factual misrepresentation regarding the First 100 who waited overnight for Chick-fil-A to open in Jeffersonville.
To preface the retraction let me say that originally, I had written the piece factually and someone on my Facebook had posted what looked like an official memo from Chick-fil-A. Of course, since it was on Facebook, I knew it had to be correct.
I called the new Chick-fil-A and spoke with manager Ann. Ann could not have possibly been more pleasant and sweet along with very patient to answer all my questions regarding the store opening.
The bottom line is that when I stated that the first 100 in line only were entered into a drawing for the 52 free chicken sandwich meals I was factually incorrect. Damned Facebook posts. In fact, Ann stated that gift cards were distributed to the first 100 in line at 6 A.M of the morning of the opening.
She also stated usually it’s the 100 people who camp out overnight who get the cards, but there were not 100 who did. But if you were the first 100 in line you did get a gift card. She also pointed out that they try to verify that the winners live within a 5-7-mile range of the restaurant to ensure local patrons get the meals.
Thank you to the reader who called me out on my mistake and especially to Ann of Chick-fil-A for being so very helpful and informative.
