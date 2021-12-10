“Hello there Doddy-Dodd!”- my usual greeting from Officer Big John Starks
Life is funny! With deference to Joe Pesci in Goodfellas, I don’t mean funny Ha- Ha! Just when I am personally experiencing the most wonderful Christmas season, I pull up Facebook to see a dozen photographs of Big John Starks.
I know John was an iconic figure in so many different walks of life to so many people. If you knew John Starks, you loved John Starks. He just was that kind of human being. John never met a stranger. Many strangers who met John instantly became friends with him.
John always saw me coming and flashed a smile almost as gigantic as he himself was physically. I could see him smiling during the long walk in the courthouse hallway and knew exactly what was coming my way. He always referred to me as “Doddy-Dodd!”
Rick Reynolds is retired and currently works part-time for the Clark County Sheriff’s Department filling in at the courthouse security desk. He has known John Starks for a long time. Reynolds worked for the at the Utica Marshall’s Office in the 1980’s. Starks showed up at Utica Elementary school, “I looked up saw a brown “dog” named McGruff, The Crime Dog. He walked over to us and in a deep booming voice totally appropriate for a 6’3” crime dog said, “Hi, I’m John from the Sheriff’s office!”
Reynolds added, “His ability to connect with young people was a gift that few have, and he used that gift in in an amazing way.” He also remembered when John would talk about his love for fishing with a young student. If they said they didn’t have a fishing pole, John would go out and buy one and deliver it to them at the school. John epitomized the phrase “Protect and Serve.”
As a young African American in law enforcement Clarksville Police Department’s Public Information Officer John Miller and I talked about how John Starks was not only a mentor and role model for him but a cherished friend as well.
“Kind, selfless, and a gentle giant were some of the many words used to describe John Starks. John was a true friend to many, and he was always able to show you his infectious smile. With a strong servant’s heart, he loved spending his time as a school resource officer and engaging in various community events," Miller said.
Miller added, “John and I always had one thing in common: eating. I was always able to find him scoping out the nearest place to find ice cream. One day, I hope to be able to touch as many lives as John did.”
Fellow student resource officer and occasional partner in grime, Kevin Fischer and I talked about John. When they were not in school, they often tried to round up wanted guys together. Whenever the two of them walked into the jail I had many nicknames for the crime fighting duo, Batman and Robin, Mutt and Jeff, Burt and Squirt, Barry, and Mandy! The last one is more of an inside joke. If you are reading this and know Fischer, make him explain!
Fischer recalled how John got his nickname. The two were out on a warrant search and surrounded the house. Starks demanded, “Did you find anything.” Fischer replied, “Yeah, one of your relatives!” There was a statue of a large potato that perfectly resembled Mr. Potato head. Hence, forever more John was known as “Tater.”
Kevin Fischer then recalled one day the two were on a lunch break and the waitress on multiple occasions referred to Big John as “Sweetie!” Without missing a beat, he recalled, after that he referred to Starks as “Sweet Tater!”
After his initial retirement from Clark County, John worked security for a few years at the gambling boat. Former Blackjack dealer Donna Pruett Ramey sent me some remembrances.
“John worked with my father who was a Jeffersonville Police officer, so I have known him forever. After I was a victim of crime, he made sure I was comfortable, understood the processes of the trial, etc.," Ramey said.
She added, “To my surprise in 1997 when the casino opened there was John as one of the supervisors.”
Donna stated that everyone at the casino loved him. John was also there to offer his assistance after the death of her husband. “Never saw John when he didn’t have a smile and a hug for me…”
Brad Jones worked professionally with John Starks and knew him well. His daughter Emma is now at Purdue. The two of them reminisced this week.
“I was talking to Emma about it earlier and she talked about him being at her school. She recalled to her dad, “He always had a happy presence about him no matter what the situation and because of that he was respected by co-workers, citizens, and students alike.”
Jones added, “One of the most humble and happy public servants with whom I have ever worked.”
I e-mailed with one of his former students, Ivy Mikel, who knew Big John posted on Facebook and how her and fellow students would often spend their free periods in the SRO office, “laughing our butts off!”
She recalled how Officer Starks could never remember her name, so he always referred to her as “Ivory!”
A video was reposted this past week showing John Starks in uniform at a formal high school dance. It shows a group of kids escorting this bear of a man out onto the dance floor where Stark’s kind of shook his groove thing. I remember when I first had seen the video, I joked with John that he had worse moves than I do on a dance floor and belonged more on American Bandstand than Soul Train. He was very proud of that video.
John Starks loved to debate politics on Facebook. He loved fishing. His passion to be with and mentor young kids is almost legendary in Clark County. He loved to smile and make people laugh.
He loved life. Life loved him back. As officer John Miller ended his text to me, “Until we meet again, Tater!”
Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.