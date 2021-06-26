“Ambition is a dream with a V-8 engine!”
— Elvis
I do not know about you, but I think we cannot fully appreciate the greatest musical giants until they are gone. Elvis, Prince, Buddy Holly, Bing and, er, uh, Johnny Dee!
I am guessing you know 4 out of the 5.
Johnny Dee was a singer. Johnny Dee could not sing a lick. You have heard the old axiom that someone could not carry a tune in a bucket. Well, Johnny Dee could not carry a tune in the Grand Canyon. Not many people can sing off key while being sharp and flat all simultaneously. If Bing was the crooner, Johnny Dee was the out-of-tuner.
But man, oh man, did Johnny Dee love to sing.
One otherwise laborious, hard-working afternoon, my buddy Chris Tivnan at the office turned me on to Johnny Dee. There are two kinds of people. Those who loved Johnny Dee and the rest of the poor hapless souls who never got a chance to hear him sing from his non-descript and sparsely furnished bedroom in the middle of Nowhere, America. I figure his bedroom is second only to the late Hugh Hefner’s as far as being instantly recognizable to his fans.
Just Johnny Dee, a karaoke set-up, microphone in hand, and then the magic kind of just never happened.
Tivnan, who is a musician and singer in a band called Pony Ryde and the subject of an upcoming column (and appearing locally at Hoopster’s on July 3rd from 8 p.m. to midnight) was my best buddy who turned me on to Johnny Dee. “I am always watching YouTube covers. I stumbled upon him by happy accident and became fixed on his charm, lack of vocal grace yet to really be himself. Plus, at his age, it was impressive.”
It was one of my life goals to get Johnny Dee booked in Jeffersonville for a one-night-only performance. I always say set your goals low and then exceed them. It might have been the only concert I would have ever attended with noise silencing headphones! I would have taken them off for the photo session.
Johnny Dee had the same effect on me as Chris. I became an instant fan. If Johnny Dee sang a song, it became his own. If Frank Sinatra had not already recorded “My Way” — his signature song — it would have fit Johnny Dee’s singing style quite well. I am pretty sure if Johnny Dee sang Happy Birthday a cappella, not a one of us would recognize the song. But we would all smile.
How popular was Johnny Dee on the internet? I watched his version of “Africa” by Toto this afternoon and it had over a quarter of a million views. If you really want to appreciate him, watch the YouTube video where he re-recorded a new version — The Johnny Dee Quartet-Africa. Possibly the greatest train wreck ever recorded.
According to Wikitubia, he often gets 6,000 likes to an average of 20 dislikes on his YouTube videos. His version of “After the Thrill is Gone” once had over 2,000 likes and zero dislikes, which is considered possibly one the best ratios in YouTube musical download history.
His versatility, especially for a man of his advanced years, allowed Johnny Dee to not be able to sing any genre of music, including gangsta rap.
Someone hacked his original account, and he was off the air for a while, but the new account now has over 400,000 subscribers and we all know what happened to Michael Jackson’s popularity after his death.
As a music critic I would put Johnny Dee’s singing somewhere between the William Shatner recitation version of “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” mixed with that little old lady in the third pew in church every Sunday who sings hymns louder than the rest of the entire congregation combined and is still searching for a recognizable key.
The one that makes you believe every single word of Amazing Grace!
As someone who absolutely admires people who are original and do something they truly love, I would place few people ahead of him. Johnny Dee made himself popular among many age groups on YouTube.
People inspire others in many ways. Johnny Dee had a kind of charisma that just more than made up for his lack of vocal ability. In expressing his absolute joy and love of music he hit all the right notes. When he sang off key, he did it with total conviction.
We are never too old to feel young at heart. We do not ever have to lose that something that makes others smile out loud. Whatever he lacked in musical ability he made up in spades in making people just plain feel good. And don’t we all need a reason to feel good possibly more now than ever before?
Johnny Dee developed pneumonia in April and died on June 17 of this year. He was working on his musical comeback right up to the end of his life. He even downloaded his version of a tune, “From One Hospital To Another,” from is bed. He was 77.
Mariah Carey with her amazing range can hit a total of between 40-45 notes. The number of non-notes that Johnny Dee could hit was countless. Somewhere there must be an angel struggling to accompany him on harp with his unique take on “Stairway To Heaven” in the key of H!
There are literally thousands of people who cannot sing who are on You Tube music videos. There was nobody in my opinion who could ever not sing any better than Johnny Dee. I can hear him now tearing up the place with his latest cover of “Johnny Angel.”
