“Miss Kendrick is the best teacher. Her teaching is a masing!”
Handwritten note that was so close to perfect from kindergarten student Julia Leonard
Hilda Kendrick was arguing with a staffer regarding a bill that a Senator was pushing to eliminate school breakfast for kids. It got animated and loud. The Senator walked into the room. The staffer immediately became silent. The bill was dead. Hilda Kendrick 1, Washington 0.
How does an elementary school teacher end up fighting in Washington, D.C., for the kids of Indiana? It all started with ISTA (Indiana State Teachers Association) President Nate Schellenberger telling her, “Hilda, you will run for the NEA (National Education Association) board.” With no statewide recognition and against an incumbent board member, run she did. Hilda Kendrick is no politician. Hilda Kendrick is an educator. She ran and won two terms.
A couple times each year for the last few years, she was fighting for Indiana’s students in our nation’s Capital. In 2019 she was appointed a delegate to the International Educational Conference in Thailand.
Hilda Kendrick is retiring this year.
As we were talking, she casually mentioned that during her speech before the vote she spoke a bit in Chinese. I stopped her mid-sentence; we will come back to that. She later informed me that she had spent a summer in China learning about education there. Chinese students found her a true curiosity. “They surrounded me because they wanted to hear English!”
While in China she met a young lady, a college student, whose goal was to come to America for her education. During one Christmas vacation from school, that young lady came over to stay with Hilda. Kendrick recalls the student’s English was not all that proficient. However, she took some college entrance exams. The young lady informed her that she scored perfect on math and was 2 points shy of perfect on the English portion. I will give Hilda more credit for that than she takes.
Kendrick also commented at some point during our discussion that she helped build a school in Ecuador during the summer of 2013. Thinking she might have had a ceremonial part or had donated to the project, I inquired further. She then told me she remembers carrying heavy bricks down a steep hillside. When Hilda Kendrick said she built a school in Ecuador, she literally helped build a school by hand in Ecuador.
Nobody knows Hilda Kendrick’s teaching magic any more than her fellow educators. First-grade teacher Pat Raines commented, “As a first-grade teacher I received Hilda’s students and they were always prepared for first grade, some actually ready for second grade. I used to watch her students the first week of school — all over the place, but by the second week they were all walking in line quietly. Have no idea what her trick was other than it worked year after year.”
Greater Clark County Schools Deputy Superintendent responded by e-mail to a request for a comment. “I have had the privilege to work with Hilda Kendrick in Greater Clark County Schools since 2010. She is without a doubt an exemplary educator who was always a true advocate for her students, Greater Clark Schools, and public education. She made every student feel as if they were the most important in the classroom and this relationship gave students the confidence to achieve great levels of success. She maintained high expectations of every child and her tireless dedication was second-to-none.”
With her youngest of students she stressed “the importance of reading. Kids reading on a fourth or fifth grade level are constantly reading.” While Hilda taught from kindergarten through third grade — kindergarten was her special niche. She laid the foundation for their scholastic futures.
Hilda strongly believes the internet can be a good thing — with one caveat. “It depends on how the parents monitor their usage.”
Kendrick was very proud of her students’ achievements well after kindergarten. She wanted me to mention that the last two co-valedictorians at Jeff High, Grant Hawkins and Josie Noel, were once her students. Hilda swells with pride in remembering that Josie told her in kindergarten that someday she wanted to be a doctor. Josie is about to enter medical school this year.
Hilda Kendrick rose to the top of her career in education. She had the dedication and tenacity to fight for her kids all the way to Washington, D.C. Life never allowed her to have children of her own. I joked with her and said, “You had hundreds of kids.” She smiled and readily agreed.
The teacher had by any standard of measurement a spectacular career. I taught several educational programs in her classroom. Even with my relatively few hours around her kids it was easily recognizable how special a gift she had with kids starting their academic careers.
In my mind, if only one story would have made her entire career a success, it was about one very special student. “I treated Katie as a typical kindergarten student. She worked hard to learn to read in kindergarten. She was not treated as an autistic child. Katie was treated as a child that could learn. She did learn.”
I will use Katie’s mom’s e-mail to express her gratitude: “Mrs. Kendrick, what can I say? She could get a room of any type of child and by the 1st semester you would not recognize them. Each year her class would be the quietest in the hall, the ones saying thank you and please. The ones reading. Every summer she used her own money to provide summer school to enrich kids. She did that for years. I never thought Katie could read. I was helping with the library one day and she brought Katie to me with her assistant: Ms. Belle. They let her read Footprints in The Snow to me. I almost lost it. She has high standards, but each child becomes a better student because of her and is ready for then upper grades. She loves her students and makes it her life. She wants them all to be amazing. She is amazing and a blessing to Greater Clark.” Hilda recalls how Kimberly Baumgartle cried tears of joy that day.
Katie just received a full scholarship to continue her studies at Butler University.
