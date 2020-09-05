“Don’t let your head get too big — it might break your neck.” (author to be revealed)
The last few months have found quite a few references to King. Of course, by King I am referencing the late Civil Rights icon The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. I heard President Trump quoting from the “I Have A Dream” speech just last week.
This past week King made the news again but not in the body or spirit form of the late good Doctor Reverend. The King in this past week’s news was from Kings of a different perspective, era, and manner of context.
Lebron James is referred to by many of his faithful fans as King James among other monikers. If you are living in the most remote part of the world with no current knowledge of American life or sports, he is generally perceived to be the greatest basketball player on Planet earth over the last dozen years.
At one time I would almost say he was pretty much loved by most sport’s fans save the ardent Michael Jordan worshippers. It’s a pretty ugly rivalry between each superstar’s legion of diehard fans. That curve of that fan base line has certainly taken a very sharp negative turn for Lebron James in the last couple weeks.
Laura Ingraham of FOX news a few months back decided LeBron was getting a bit too social and/or politically vocal regarding the National Anthem kneeling protests. She now famously in pop culture uttered to him, “Shut up and dribble!”
Well, King James did not take those words of advice and has exponentially increased his social and political commentary, which culminated in what occurred during the NBA playoffs that are currently being held in what is referred to as “The Bubble” where players have been isolated from friends and family.
The current civil unrest over police shootings found the NBA players having a protest by boycotting the playoff games for a couple days.
The result of that boycott had what I thought was a very good compromise, which in part was to resume playing in that the Players Association got all the NBA team owners to agree to open their basketball venues as polling places on Election Day and to recruit volunteer poll staffers to man them. With all the hoopla, pun intended, surrounding mail-in ballots, one might think King James and the ballers would get almost universal praise and thanks for what should appear as a win-win for all sides.
Au contraire mon frere! Many new ex-NBA fans are now totally boycotting the NBA and ratings are falling faster than James Hardin three-pointers.
Athletes in almost every sport are now weighing in on the police shootings and protests, racial inequality and the like, and more sports are sure to feel the wrath of unhappy fans who do not like politics and sports to be on the same bench.
I mentioned Kings that came into play this past week. I never thought I would be writing about Black Lives Matter protests and Elvis in the same page but there it was in the headline. For many one-time bobbysoxer screaming teens who are now the blue-haired Bingo shouting set, their beloved Elvis has been dragged into this summer’s upheaval.
This past week protesters decided to paint graffiti all over the wall of the most sacred of grounds in Memphis at Graceland. Well bless my soul what’s wrong with thee?
I was already a bit anxious about self-styled militia men showing up armed to the hilt and ready to take on protests in the street. I have a warning for some people not thinking very clearly. Don’t mess with the King of Rock-n-Roll.
You are about to open a can of “hunka-hunka’ whoop-butt burning love you can’t handle. That’s one statue of southern heritage that would be best left alone. A lot of people might be wise to take the advice Elvis once offered in the quote at the beginning of this column.
Probably just as appropriate now as ever, “The King is gone — long live the King!”
