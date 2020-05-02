“It is easier to build strong children than it is to repair broken men.”
— Frederick Douglass
My brother and sister-in-law had paid $2,000 for my nephew Jacob’s Senior class trip. It was cancelled. They bought travel insurance. But like most insurance policies no payment is made when the loss is due to acts of civil authorities.
I can only guestimate how many prom dresses were purchased. Those things don’t come too cheap, either.
No graduation, senior parties, no closure for their school careers.
Let’s just give it to the Class of 2020. The second half of your senior year really sucked. Welcome to life after high school that for you began before after high school for the current graduating classes. Finishing your senior year at home on the computer certainly helped prepare you for something in life.
As of now none of us, including you, has any idea just what you have been prepared for — but just hold on — something worse is probably coming at some point.
And what about college registration and freshman orientation?
Class of 2020, I want you to know that years from now, the disappointment and sadness will not last and some of you will be sitting around with your own grandkids getting ready to graduate and laugh with them telling your COVID-19 graduation tales. “Yes, and then we had to wait in the parking lot with a mask on while some older kid bought us a six-pack of beer...”
I guess I try to relate today’s issue with my own senior year in 1973. Just the sport’s cancellations alone would have really been irritating. Things like college athletic scholarships might have been lost. Undoubtably some young people’s lives were permanently altered by this thing that was totally beyond anybody’s control.
Welcome to a crash course in Life 101! Or as the old saying goes, “If you want to make God laugh, tell him what your plans are!”
I know regarding the matters of life and death over the past three months, a graduation party or a senior prom and senior class trip are somewhat insignificant in the scope of life. Of course, that is true now that some of us with a few, make that a lot, of years can put it all in perspective.
Class of 2020, know that even with the mileage there are many of us who look back fondly upon our years in high school and knowing that someone special would be on our arms at the prom. A few remember how proud our parents were to see us taking that next tremendous step into life unknown, armed with only cursory knowledge of life but a whole helluva lot of plans and dreams.
I know many more than I would like to say how sorry we are for your disappointment. I will say this — your five-year high school reunion will carry that extra meaning that so many others didn’t.
Congratulations to the kids who will still be joining the rest of us in the adult world. The ones going on to higher education can expect to study and party harder than ever. Those of you starting new jobs and careers will hopefully find the almost non-existent new hire employment market today easing in just a few short weeks.
This virus thing can’t last forever, can it? Don’t ask me. With all my years of living; this have been a first for those of my generation as well. The Class of 2020 is well ahead of the normal learning curve for their age group in this crazy coronavirus world.
Clark County Youth Shelter
I was planning to do a profile with the Assistant Director of the Clark County Youth Shelter before May. I have sat in on a couple of meetings and gone to fundraising events and gotten to know Ashley McIntyre on a personal level.
Like every non-profit organization a plea was posted on Facebook recently for some items to help the kids there. They are low on laundry detergent pods, bacon, sausage, milk, graham crackers, vanilla wafers, and healthy, tasty snacks. They are also in need of some crafts such as paint and canvasses, sketch pads, colored pencils or any crafts suitable for 11-17-year-old boys and girls. Or, if you wish, a donation of a Kroger or Walmart gift card would be much appreciated. The staff there is doing some great work in the lives of young people in this community. You can visit them via computer at Clark County Youth Shelter & Family Services Inc.
