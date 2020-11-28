“Playing guitar is a never finished journey.”
John Fogerty
I was listening to the radio one afternoon and the deejay had a teaser before the next song was to play on the air. He asked how many No. 1 hits Credence Clearwater had as a group. As I was riding along my mind went to singing all the great Credence songs in my head: Who’ll Stop The Rain, Have You Ever Seen The Rain, Bad Moon Raising, and of course, Proud Mary. I figured probably somewhere between 3-5 Credence songs must have been No. 1 hits on Billboard.
The correct answer for Credence Clearwater Revival No. 1 hits was zero. Factually, they had five songs stall at No. 2!
Then in a cruel twist of musical facts the announcer went on to say something that shows how ironic such achievements can be when he said that K C and The Sunshine Band had five No. 1 songs! As an aside, John Forgery finally achieved a No. 1 hit in his solo career with the song Centerfield!
Life isn’t fair!
At a certain point in life we realize that fairness has nothing to do with life. Sometimes its all in the randomness of the universe and plain and simple good or bad luck.
When I look back upon many things in life, I realize the randomness now and how sometimes one or two decisions or events can alter one’s life for a lifetime. I chose to work my way through college. In my generation a college degree was not all that necessary for a career at the time. It was probably 10-15 years after I graduated that I discovered how many doors were opened or closed simply because I decided after a couple of years out of high school that I wanted to go back to school.
That decision was predicated, in part, by me initially wanting to have a career in radio broadcasting. I had my foot in the door working two days a week on the air and filling in for sicknesses or vacations for days or a week at the time.
After a year of being a part time and a fill-in radio announcer a full time slot opened, and I was the logical choice to get that open slot. And then a funny random thing happened. The radio station owner’s son had been in the military. At the same time the full-time deejay slot opened — the owners son decided to leave the military.
I am not saying that I was as good as the owner’s son or even might have been a bit better. I did find out one thing- I certainly wasn’t better enough to get the job over the station owner’s son. To this day I know in my heart of hearts that had I gotten that full time announcer’s job, I more than likely would have never gotten a college degree, and whatever my future would have been, I would have given anything to have had a career on the air as a radio personality.
It was very shortly after that decision as to whom would get that full time radio gig that I made a career changing and life altering decision to go back to college and leave the dull world of radio personality for an exciting future in the real world with a degree in Business Administration.
I will never know what might have been or could have been with one decision at the age of 20 over which I had no control and but for that twist of fate and timing what career path my life would have taken.
Life has always been that way for me in a sense. There were times I had multiple job choices to make and for no real discernable reason I chose one over the other.
When young people ask me for career advice, I don’t often steer them in a direction or path. I do advise them to get a certain amount of education as a backup for whatever their chosen path may be.
And I offer that other piece of observation in that many people I I know ended up in a job or career that was very different from their first job offer after school.
I remember one night when I was in India with Rotary International, I was at a house that had a basketball goal and I was shooting with some of the locals and had my purest moment of Déjà vu I ever had in my life. I looked around and everything in view was familiar. I knew the house, the basketball goal set up, and the kids I was with seemed like I had known them before. I had never felt such an overwhelming sense of a sort of predestination. It kind of weirded me out a bit.
There is no way of fully explaining or understanding where we ended up in life in reference to where we start. Life’s successes and failures seem to come and go and most of us simply roll with the flow. My occupation over the last 13 years all started when I reluctantly went to a political fundraiser and happened to sit with the person who was then Sheriff. We had a discussion regarding my decision to leave the world of legal subrogation and my somewhat unique experiences within the civil legal filed. A job was created for me as a result of a class action lawsuit. Had I not gone to that event, I have no idea where I would be today as far as my job.
In the end if we think too much about our life’s opportunities, experiences and choices, a lot of it might not make sense.
I somewhat figure John Fogerty of Credence Clearwater Revival fame has that same since of bewilderment with K C and The Sunshine Band’s five No. 1 hits!
