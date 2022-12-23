“For a while it looked like I would spend a perfect Christmas. Then about noon a necktie arrived”- Will Rogers
It’s Christmas week and I am so busy watching Rhonda do all the Christmas preparations. I thought I would let a few friends write the column this week with some of their Christmas memories.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore
My brother and I shared a small bedroom growing up in our basement at 306 Longview Drive. The race up the stairs to be the first to see what Santa had left behind was always competitive and more than once led to a bruise or blood. So many presents wrapped under the tree was more than I could handle. Sharing those moments with my sisters, Mary and Karen, and brother Chuck were magical. Mamma lived next door and was always there to help clean up the tower of wrapping paper discarded on the floor. Year after year mom, dad, and Santa gave us more than toys. They gave us memories that will last a lifetime.
Jeffersonville Attorney Larry Wilder
My parents and I were always creative when it came to ways to pay for my Hanover College tuition. We cut wood and sold it, ran an ice cream truck, and I umpired a lot of women’s softball, but the 1980 Christmas gig was the best of all-time.
My mother came up with the idea. We rented a first-class Santa suit. She ran an advertisement in the Evening News, Penny Saver, and the New Albany Tribune; “Santa for Rent.” The idea was for me to dress up and go to the occasional location to do the “Santa Thing.” Honestly at first, I was a little resistant. Who wants to spend their college break running around in their 1968 VW from house-to-house doing the “Ho, Ho, Ho” show? Of course, money being what it was we went all in, and it was a blast!
It was fun to see the little ones at the houses that rented Santa for the kids, eyes lit up, smiles and looks of amazement and delight. It was truly an insight into just how sweet and innocent children are and how much they enjoyed the sight of Santa.
It was equally as rewarding to go to the local nursing homes and share the spirit of Christmas with those a little older. It was equally shocking when Santa got a pinch on the cheek and a pat on the keister by a wannabe Mrs. Claus!
All in all, the Christmas of 1980 taught me that for young and old alike, there is a reason for the season and a magic that knows no age!
Jeffersonville Boys Basketball Coach and Indiana High School Legend Sherron Wilkerson
My favorite Christmas memory was in 1998 while I was playing professional basketball in Sweden. I had just met my soon wife-to-be but had to go to Sweden to fulfill the second year of a two-year contract. At the time, there was no doubt in my mind I just met the lady I would spend the rest of my life with but due to my profession we would spend the next six months apart, part of which included Christmas.
My soon to be wife had already used up all of her vacation time, so we planned for her to come visit me abroad in February. However, due to unforeseen circumstances she was able to take one week of paid vacation time to visit me over the Christmas holidays and it was the best Christmas present anyone could have ever asked for.
It was my future wife’s first time flying across the Atlantic to experience a different culture and there was excitement in the air that was overwhelming. To this day I am not sure I have felt that much joy over a Christmas holiday, and I still remember it like it was yesterday.
Charlestown Dr. Mayor Treva Hodges
When Ed and I combined our families about a decade ago the holiday season became a logistical challenge of who to visit, when, and with what gifts. In the chaos we sometimes forgot to get gifts for each other until the very last minute, a problem for which the solution only multiplied our stress as we joined the harried last second shoppers.
While I have many good memories of Christmases past, the one from 2019 when we accepted our fates and adopted much simpler gift-giving guidelines stands out as one of my favorites. We agreed on one gift each that year. Something we each wanted and/or needed. Easy enough. This would be the model moving forward if we found it a success.
Was it successful! In 2019 he received from me a framed version of his favorite photo of us for his office desk and I received a box of ammunition for my newly acquired .308 hunting rifle. It was a very happy Christmas!
Local Homeless Advocate and Fellow Columnist Barb Anderson
When I was a little girl, 8 I think, I wanted to get my mom something special and in a magazine. I spotted some galoshes that were made for heels. But they cost more than I had so I did what the magazine said and ordered COD.
They came and when I got home from school my mom asked why I had ordered them COD. I said, “Well, I didn’t have enough money, so I ordered them “cash off daddy.” My mom was laughing so hard I didn’t get into trouble!
Legendary Courier Journal Columnist and Author of 3 Soon-To-Be Published Children’s Books: Bob Hill
Although not quite with a driver’s license, I may have been the oldest kid in history to confront his parents with the dreaded question; “Is there a Santa Claus?” I hated to ask. Too much at stake. I had my suspicions, so their answer came as no surprise. I accepted it, but never quite believed it. What’s the point?
Thanks to my friends for sharing their special holiday memories with me on this most special of days. May this Christmas be the most special Christmas memory for each of you.
