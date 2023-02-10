“Pardon my tartle.” — Scottish saying
How many times have you seen a face on television that you recognize but cannot remember the name? It happens all the time when I am watching old television shows or movies. I see someone that I know used to be famous. They were a household name famous. But you cannot recall their name.
Fame is one of the most fleeting things in life.
When Rhonda and I watch Me TV it happens so often on a television comedy rerun. We both get frustrated when we cannot identify an old character actor or even where we know we watched them in the past. It’s right on the tip of the tongue but nowhere near the part of the brain that recalls past name memory storage. Often, we engage in an Internet speed race to see who can identify them first.
What I remember is weird even to me. I can remember telephone numbers from my teenage years. That’s well over 50 years ago since I called them. I cannot remember what I had for lunch this past Monday.
For many of us the way memory loss or distorted recall occurs is when we run into old friends, acquaintances, or classmates. The face looks familiar. The voice is a dead giveaway. Everything about that person is familiar except for the name.
Those who read this column on even a casual basis knows that the results of a scientific study are coming. A study that attempts to explain the phenomenon of recognizing features, looks, and voice but at the same time not remembering a name.
Science Friday in 2013 published results of studies regarding name and face recognition. One of the findings was that our brains are better equipped to store visual data such as a facial features, or physical characteristics than audio data, i.e., a name.
Another study found that our brains are programmed to be better at recognition than recall. Other studies have determined that features are unique and very personal whereas names are relatively meaningless information for the brain to process.
From my own experience in life, I know that some of us seem to be easier recognized than others. I see people all the time but cannot immediately recall their name even though I recognize them instantly. I know where I know them from and possibly even remember specific times or events during which we knew each other well. It’s just the name that will not come to mind.
In other cases, I have run into people 40 or more years past high school and have no clue who they are but in conversation they address me by name and talk about some point in my life where we were acquaintances or even relay a story in which we were both active participants.
I guess it is some kind of cultural thing for us to feel embarrassed or rude not to remember people and their names just because they remember ours. When it happens, I often artfully engage in conversation that skirts the issue that I have no idea with whom I am engaging, when my brain is speaking to me inside my head, “I have not a clue who you are.”
Our conversation sometimes comes out as awkward and evasive instead of being honest. In a perfect world sometimes during that particularly awkward communication the name somehow magically comes to me mid-conversation.
For some reason I often feel this is much more polite than simply coming out and admitting, “I’m sorry, I cannot remember your name.” I think often we do that to not do what we perceive might hurt their feelings.
I have on more than one occasion suggested that after high school it should be mandated that we all wear a photo teenage ID with the name prominently printed in very large letters. Then we could do that sneaky peek thing and smoothly use their name immediately in our conversation.
“Oh, Hi there, er, (glancing at the ID) James! How ya’ doing buddy.”
The Scots have an actual unique word and cultural response for finding themselves in these embarrassing or uncomfortable encounters. It is a culturally unique expression when a Scot defines the hesitation in recalling someone’s name.
The next time it happens to me in a public social setting, instead of all the engineered conversation and denial that I cannot recall the name, I will simply respond like a very proper Scotsman. —
