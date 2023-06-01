“Granserna for mitt sprak ar granserna for min varld.” — Swedish for “The limits of my language are the limits of my world.”
Anna-Louise was a typical 15-year-old young lady when she met him. At first it was with some friends on a group outing. Though nothing was said, she knew almost immediately that she was madly in love with that young lad, a seasoned and older man of 19 years of age.
Lennart certainly took notice of the pretty young girl. He seemed to play it a bit cooler than she did, however there certainly was interest on his part.
Then there was the dance both were going to attend a few weeks later. Ah, the dance that started it all. She was asked if she had planned on dancing with Lennart that night. Anna-Louise was a bit vague regarding any concrete scheme.
A soft-spoken man of few words Lennart then spoke up assuredly, “I had planned it all week!”
Thus, the love story that had begun over 45 years ago was being retold to all of us in a backyard in Jeffersonville on that beautiful night. The best thing about hearing them tell their love story was the look on their faces and the very gentle but loving way they ironed out some specific but insignificant fine points of the story.
It was very poignant, and it showed on both of their faces how much they were enjoying the reminiscing. She even displayed the same gold chain that Lennart had given her some 45 years ago.
Rhonda and I had the pleasure of spending some time with Anna-Louise and Lennart Nordgren who were visiting from Sweden over the last two weeks.
We later hosted a Tuesday Taco Night and spent a long and pleasant evening on our porch getting to know them even better. On that night we coaxed them into telling some stories about our friend and their son Per Nordgren. Per is a Swedish name and it pronounced “Pad.”
Per, his wife Remington (Remi) and son 2-year old son Love live across the street. Love’s name is also pronounced different in Swedish, so we call him Luva with a long U pronunciation. Remi (Maxwell) is a southern Indiana native.
Lennert is a very slight-build man who spent much of his life working as a carpenter and only a few years ago took up a management position. Anna-Louisa is a schoolteacher who teaches English as part of her curriculum.
As stories from Sweden often revealed there are subtle differences in culture. Among them she talked about how she found paying to park a vehicle a bit odd since all parking is public and free in Sweden. We had a lengthy discussion about Medicare and Social Security. I think we confused them a bit when discussing paying for Medicare and then buying another supplemental policy to help out on what Medicare does not pay.
Government-funded universal health care must seem so simple compared to American health care.
Another evening during conversation I used the word “redneck” in passing during a conversation. Lennart then inquired as to what redneck meant. As I tried to describe what a redneck is to a Swede, I found it a bit difficult to find common literary ground.
After a brief description he then unintentionally but hilariously said he had met someone like that described and asked if “hillybilly” was the same as redneck?
Lennart is getting pretty excited about the next few weeks as he will soon be retiring. Anna-Louise told us that she will get a new class of students this year that are 10 years old. Under the Swedish system of education, she will have the same kids for three years until they are 12 years of age and then she hopes to be joining Lennart in retirement.
When I asked them about the best part of the trip it was of no surprise that simply spending time with their son, daughter-in-law, and grandson Love was the absolute highlight. Lennart spoke lovingly of reading Love Swedish stories at bedtime. Love will certainly grow up to be bilingual.
I had wanted to arrange a meeting with Mayor Mike Moore so he could officially welcome them to Jeffersonville but when we spoke over the phone he was out of town until just a day or so after they were to depart. The mayor did arrange for me to pick up a certificate that bestowed the honorary title of “Commodore of The Port" upon both of them!
This past Monday on Memorial Day the time came to depart and return to their Swedish home in the city of Nordmaling. As expected, I understand there were lots of hugs, kisses, and tears at the airport.
It is always fun and educational to meet and get to know people from other cultures and countries. What I most always find is that we all share so many more commonalities than differences. I kind of have a goal for their next visit in a couple of years. I hope to find both a redneck and a “hillybilly” to attend our next Taco Tuesday so I can show Lennart the subtle difference!
