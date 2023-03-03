“Out of all the things I’ve lost, I miss my mind the most!”- Mark Twain
I am not good with things. I am great with people. I am a people person’s people person. Things give me fits all the time. Mechanical things. Contractor repair things. Things not attached to my body.
Things!
So, as it goes, I had another round with a thing this past week. It all started with a round of golf walking the Speed course in Cementville right outside of Sellersburg. I am guessing it is in Cementville. I am no living and breathing Atlas. Kids, an Atlas is something we used to use for directions and contained maps, and...just go ask your grandpa.
Anyway, Tuesday was a lovely day in the 70’s with sunshine. Rhonda and I walked for 4 hours getting a wonderful 18-hole round of exercise using pull carts for the day. I got home and decided to check my phone and text messages.
Things!
I had actually discovered I didn’t have my cell phone on the drive home. Of course, it was my hope I had left it at home. Upon arrival at the house I again checked all the way too many zippered hiding places in my golf bag. No cell phone.
Then I started going through the house. When I lose something, and I think it is in the house I look at the obvious places at first. Usually the living room, kitchen, and then in the room where I spend the most time in any 24-hour day except for the bedroom; the bathroom.
I am sure you have lost things around the house before. After looking in all the obvious common sense places the frantic side of human nature kicks in full gear. I mean, did you ever look for your car keys in the refrigerator?
I had everyone calling my phone, hoping that someone on the course had found it and would answer. Dead silence all around. Rhonda had already called and put the golf course pro shop on red alert. For most of the next 24 hours before anyone teed off, they were told to be on the lookout for my lost cell phone which could have obviously been located anywhere on the course. Any golfer knows that golf is an omni-directional game if you aren’t Tiger Woods. My golf game is reminiscent of the Navy Boot Camp marching drills; “Left, left, left-right-left!”
And, as far as the distance the yardage can be 50 yards or 250 yards. I never really know, it’s like the irons and the woods play a game of their own and I only follow their distance and direction around the golf course.
Rhonda and Cameron figured out there was a Google GPS pinger that could be used to track my phone. As we scoured the golf course all we knew is that the closest the phone was to a fixed location was a house address. Modern technology is a wonderful thing. It can catch criminals, serve as evidence in trials, and find things that I somehow misplace during a round of golf.
After I had walked about six holes worth of open golf course, Rhonda was calling me from a couple hundred yards away. Actually, she was waving her arms and hollering for me. She couldn’t call because I had no phone. There it was right where I had left it, between a green and a par 5 tee box 25 yards from the cart path most golfers use to walk between one and the other. I had taken the path less traveled.
I guess all is well that ends well. One day’s exercise plan morphed into two days of walking in a row. My son and my girlfriend are my personal heroes. If you lose your cell phone, I honestly have no idea how to use the technology. If you can’t find it just contact me and I will ask my son.
As far as me losing my cell phone. Not a surprise to close friends and family. Well, let’s just say for me, that’s just par for the course.
Oops, I Did It Again!
A little inside baseball for you guys this week. Before sending last week’s column in about the halftime shot, I sent an e-mail to my editor Daniel. Since it was a bit of an obtuse piece involving me interviewing my alter ego, I thought I might explain things to him.
I meant to send him this line out of my e-mail. “I am the Unknown Jeff Fan and I, in fact had an embarrassing shot in front of several hundred fans.”
All typos and autocorrect choices are not created equal and upon his response my editor noted he had done a double take at the second line of my e-mail. The typo had to do with the word “shot.” That is all I am going to have to say about that!
