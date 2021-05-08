“We always came back to Charlestown for some reason.”
The first time I ever met her, she walked into my office at the Job Corps in New Albany. She was the tiniest thing and cute as a button. She had the most serious and mature demeanor. Barely out of her teens she wanted to talk to me about her brother. He had a minor scrape with the law. He was not making it in high school. She was worried about his future. She was three years older. She says she often refers to him as her first child.
The two of them spent many years homeless. Mom had substance abuse issues. Dad had a violent streak when he was young. After dad went to prison the family was routinely homeless. They did for stretches live wherever their mom’s next boyfriend resided. None of the relationships were long lasting and few seemed to be harmonious. As far as the two siblings were concerned, none were loving. At a tender age she had become her little brother’s caretaker.
She attended 28 different schools at various times before graduating high school.
A teenage girl looking for love and nurturing can make a lot of bad choices. The first time she got pregnant she was on Xanax. History repeated itself. At 18 she was in an abusive relationship with her daughter’s father. “I was coming to school pregnant with black eyes.”
Where do you run to when there is no place to go?
Due to many factors, some of which you know, she ended up in an alternative school setting. The very day her senior class at Charlestown High School was going to graduate, she found out she would be one class credit shy of getting her diploma.
If you believe in guardian angels, one was there on graduation day. A teacher opened his classroom to her and helped her finish that one subject. She literally was told on the day of graduation that it was possible to complete the course. She had just hours to study and complete the required exams. That night she graduated with the rest of her senior class.
At 18 through Work One she obtained a CNA certification to add to her diploma.
Armed with a high school diploma she worked part time at a daycare her kids attended. Deciding it was best for her kids she left the abusive relationship. Thanks to enormous assistance by a couple of dedicated education professionals who will be addressed later in the story, she found herself alone at 21 years of age, raising two kids, and living in the projects in Charlestown, Indiana. She earned whatever money she could, and with some government assistance programs was barely able to keep herself and two kids afloat.
She only wished to better herself. In her mid-20s she took a tax refund check and enrolled in the Human Resources program at Ivy Tech. She received some financial aid. Through some complications involving the federal requirements, the financial aid was stopped. “I paid out-of-pocket for the final eight classes.”
Shortly after that she was steered into attending the University of Louisville Social Work program. She was now beginning to have confidence in her educational abilities. Her grades at Ivy Tech far exceeded any scholastic achievements in high school. “My GPA was trash when I graduated high school.”
One thing that she always possessed was a desire for reading. One of her high school teachers in later years commented that she never remembered seeing her without a book in her hand. Reading had always been her escape from the hard reality and unpleasantness of her life.
Her few years working as a mental health tech had convinced her that the only way to redeem her own young life’s tribulations would be to help others in similar dire situations. Eventually everything caught up with her and “I ended up in counseling.”
She credits counseling for making her realize how hard she had been on herself by always caring too much about others and losing control because of others who took advantage of her in her life. “I went there to learn how to set boundaries.”
While working 16-20 hours per week at $14.50 an hour and with Medicaid, food stamps, and any government assistance available, she had continued pursuing her educational goals.
Not all stories have a happy ending.
To be continued in part 2.
