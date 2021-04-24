“I knew we were in trouble when she floored it and tried to run over us!”
I have a couple of friends who are half-nuts. I say this lovingly. They are very a close mother-and-daughter team that does almost everything together. I often think of them more as best friends or sisters. Recently that togetherness included jogging through Jeffersonville around 5 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021. I mean jogging — that is the half-nuts part.
Mom has been running in such events as the Derby miniMarathon for 30 years. For her daughter, this will make 10. Since mom had been fighting some minor injuries that would hamper jogging, she had been off a few days from training. On this Friday morning she had decided to join her daughter for an early morning training run.
As the two approached Vogt Park near Park Place a car drove by them. Just a bit past where they were jogging the car made a very abrupt stop. Mom remembered thinking it odd, “Nobody asks for directions at 5 o’clock in the morning.” An instinct made her think to speed up and go away from the car.
Just as they were about to make some distance between the stopped auto and themselves the engine cranked up. The driver now was backing up toward them at a very high rate of speed. Mom was now terrified, “The car almost ran over us!”
The mother instinct now took over as she was leading her daughter and both were running as fast as they could in an all-out sprint. As mom looked over her shoulder, “The driver had turned the car around and was driving towards us going the wrong way on the street.”
The daughter then recalled the female driver was holding a paper sack like one of those children use when they carry a lunch to school. The occupant of the auto was calling out to them, “Come here, it’s free, come here!”
Mom remembers seeing a shadow like figure in the back of the car.
At this point the pair had made the sidewalk and were halfway to a house to seek shelter and assistance. They were making an escape plan between them literally on the run. Looking frantically for a place to hide.
About this time the daughter had a police dispatcher on her cell phone. The dispatcher heard them banging on the door of a residence screaming, “Help! Help! Somebody please help us!”
It was a little after 5 a.m., nobody answered their banging and pleas for help. The car was still kind of creeping back and forth trying to keep them within sight from the road. Mom remembers her worst moment of fear, “I thought they were getting out of the car to get us!”
Time during such trauma can seem to have little relative meaning. The daughter thinks the car stayed there for somewhere between 2 and 3 minutes before pulling away. The dad and husband arrived at the scene to comfort them just ahead of the police. Cell phone times indicate that the police arrived within 6 minutes from the emergency call, probably less than a minute-and-a-half after the suspect car had fled the scene. Six minutes under the circumstances can seem like an eternity.
One officer stayed behind as the other rushed off in pursuit. No suspect car was ever located.
The aftermath for the entire day found the twosome pretty much in a daze. When talking about the experience and the possibilities, both would spontaneously break into tears. It was so surreal to the point they wondered if it had really happened to them. Mom remembers feeling so grateful that her daughter had not been alone on that early morning run.
A route that had safely been the regular routine for decades had almost turned tragic. Mom stated, “We knew we were in trouble when she turned around and almost hit us. We will never run at that time of day again!”
Both would like now to run with a local jogging club or group. Mom states that probably her daughter would be better for a group as the mom runs quite a bit slower. “She slows down for mom when we run together. Even though I was the one who trained her to run.’”
Even after taking a few days off, the first time running in the afternoon found them still having some anxiety from the incident. An innocence forever lost.
The daughter put everything in retrospect post incident. “We escaped something really bad that day. We don’t know what it was, just that it was bad.”
The daughter showed me a readout from a Fitbit monitor she was wearing that morning. Her normal heart rate is in the 50s. While jogging that morning it was at 85. During the attack, the monitor showed a heart rate of 170! And the readout also shows the totally erratic panic driven sprint path during their escape from peril.
Both wanted to share their story as a warning to others. We all agreed that Jeffersonville is a relatively safe place, but not the same Jeff it was in the 1950s and ’60s where it was common to leave doors unlocked and windows wide open.
Mom kind of reiterated to others about instinct, “Go with your gut for sure. Don’t try to stop and help because you are a nice person.” The daughter added that since that morning, “We can’t even drive by that house.”
Mom and daughter agreed that the person driving the car looked like a regular person and the car was a very nice vehicle — neither of which would have drawn much suspicion — save the time of day. And both really wanted to make sure everyone understood one thing about the person who terrorized them on that otherwise normal morning in a usually peaceful and safe neighborhood. “It’s not always going to be a man!”
