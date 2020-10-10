“My time on camera was just a fly by moment in life!”
Mr. Fly
Ladies and gentlemen, this week I have scored an exclusive interview with the undisputed star of this past week’s Vice Presidential debate. As far as I know I am the only person he was willing to sit down and talk with about his people-can’t-stop-talking-about-it television debut.
Let me introduce that little winged creature so full of charisma and timing: Mr. Fly!
Lindon: “Well Mr. Fly, or how should I address you?
Mr. Fly: “Mr. Fly is fine. My friends call me “Mr. Stinky Fingers!” Don’t ask! A long story. But Mr. Fly is fine for you.”
Lindon: “Tell my readers a little bit about yourself.”
Mr. Fly: “I was born in a very nice landfill. Had a pretty good life. My larva years were kind of crazy but eventually I spread my wings and took off on life’s adventure.”
Lindon: “Let me see what is the timeline for that?”
Mr. Fly: Two weeks!
Lindon: Was your appearance at the debate a planned thing?”
Fly: “Nope — just kind of decided that on the fly.”
Lindon: “Were you surprised the Vice-President did not try to make you shoo?”
Fly: “A little bit. I soon realized he had no idea I was on top of his head. Then I saw myself on camera and I am kind of a camera bug.”
Lindon: “Have you ever landed on anybody famous before?”
Fly: “Well, I once ate out of Snoop Dog’s garbage can.”
Lindon: “That’s what I call flying high! Did you enjoy the debate?”
Mr. Fly: “I am kind of apolitical. I prefer a really good picnic!”
Lindon: “Were you aware of your celebrity status immediately after your television debut?”
Fly: “It seemed to be all the buzz. Everywhere I went people recognized me. There were memes of me all over the Internet!”
Lindon: “Were people asking for your autograph?”
Fly: “Dude, I am a fly.”
Lindon: “Sorry. Dumb question. Have you been compared to other great flies throughout history?”
Fly: “I guess mostly to the famous fly that landed on Obama during a live White House interview.”
Lindon: “That one didn’t fare as well as you did?”
Fly: “I know he was murdered right there live on network television. And for what, I mean, he was the nicest fly you’d ever want to meet. I was told he wouldn’t even hurt a (ready for it) fly?”
Lindon: “I guess Obama turned into a one-man SWAT team!”
Fly: “And I thought the debate was corny. Speaking of corny, I am kind of hungry. Is there a trash can out back?”
Lindon: “Are you experiencing that famous Andy Warhol fifteen minutes of fame?”
Fly: “I hope not. You know I still have 1 more week before I am considered old in fly years.”
Lindon: “I know. My crack research team informed me that flies only live 2-4 weeks. I guess you will make the best of it. I hope you are not one of those fly-by-night celebrities!”
Fly: “You really aren’t too good at interviewing, are you? Are you really a writer? This has been kind of like a CNN garbage news interview. Speaking of garbage.”
Lindon: “Well, where do you plan on going from here?”
Fly: “I was thinking about hanging around the bar down the street later. When people spill a little beer — I go for it!”
Lindon: “I guess you get a little buzzed after that?”
Fly: “Are we done yet?”
Lindon: “Sorry, I need a few more words to count for the column. I saw in my notes that you once had another celebrity family member.”
Mr. Fly: “Yes, it was my great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather. He once appeared in a John Wayne western film.”
Lindon: “So I take it he was a horsefly!”
Mr. Fly: “Listen, I know doo-doo when I see it.”
Lindon: That is all my time for Mr. Stinky Fingers Fly...”
Well, loyal readers, it looks like I will wrap up another one of my hard-hitting political and opinionated columns. Of course, I had to write about that most exciting and thrilling television event — the Pence-Harris Vice Presidential Debate.
