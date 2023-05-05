“The bottom line is most often a false floor.”- Craig D Lounsbrough
It always seems to me like every year of my life goes faster. Blink and it’s another birthday. Every Christmas seems to get here so quickly. Each Kentucky Derby sneaks up on me. And so it goes. This week marks another milestone and anniversary for me. Next week will begin my 29th year of writing this newspaper column.
I can remember like it was just a short time ago I was writing last year’s anniversary column. It is hard to believe it has already been another year.
Fifty-two columns per year really adds up. My best guestimate is that I have written upwards of 1,456 columns give or take. That’s a lot of Lindon Dodd for anyone to read. And yet, the kind editor and publishers of the News and Tribune apparently will run another one this week.
The changes to me, my writing, and the content of this space have changed, evolved, and hopefully matured to be better with age and experience. I won’t say wisdom because I truly do not feel any wiser or smarter than the passing years might indicate. It all starts out the same, I sit down in front of a computer screen with a blank page.
Things that have changed so much over the years. Trying to write anything that resembles humor is tougher than ever for a public forum. A sense of humor has been lost for so many people. Things we all used to laugh about no longer seem funny to some. Topics that were so easy to make commentary on are taboo today.
Fat shaming, transsexualism, non-binary, pronouns, cancel culture, Me Too Movement, anything remotely funny about race, gender, historical references, ageism, LGBTQ; well, I think you get the picture.
Today’s world does not allow us to acknowledge or find humor in such places. Not acknowledging the obvious does not make it go away.
Just ask the man I consider the funniest stand-up comedian today, Dave Chapelle, when he discussed his beliefs regarding transgender people. Stand-up comedians have always made references to things happening in society. In fact, at one time it was the only way people could publicly acknowledge controversial topics which were forbidden in public conversation yet openly discussed privately which led to two things. One was acknowledgement of their existence and two was to open up a public dialogue.
Acknowledgement of taboo issues in comedy is validation of the issue being in the mainstream. If you are not part of the dialogue and nobody is discussing you, you don’t exist in the mainstream.
Any time someone writes, sings, says anything in regard to a taboo subject cancel culture will have the opposite of its intended effect. Those who agree with the criticism or comment and tend to not agree on the subject will be even more alienated and disagreeable with any such group or idea. The best way to handle any such transgression? The short and terse fact is that nobody can shove a non-Mainstream agenda down people’s throats and expect to win them over to their side.
There are too many groups, organizations, and people with alternate lifestyles and ideas that lay in wait for any reason to get their alternative and non-mainstream ideas into a very acidic response.
If you have an alternate lifestyle the best way to win people over is to simply be a nice person, engage in meaningful dialogue, and see if people like you in spite of the differences. And to recognize whether it is because of spiritual, religious, or personal beliefs; some people will never accept it. I point out how long the racial divide has been an issue and all the progress that has been made. And still, some people are simply racists and will continue to be. Much like alternate lifestyles people choose, some people choose to be racist.
I resent any cancel culture attempts to silence people who go against the progressive social agendas of today. Most of us in our homes and interpersonal yet private conversations still tell the same jokes, express our approval or disapproval of things, and live our private lives to fit our standards, beliefs, and convictions.
This is another avenue where I find social media to be damaging to society. It allows what is a numerically small percentage of people to have way too much influence on the media, the arts, legislation, corporate rules, and many of our lives.
We all are entitled to our own opinions and with whom we tend to associate or support.
I will continue to attempt to create acceptable humor that is not hate speech, easily relatable, and in a perfect world, funny.
And, by the way; Happy anniversary to me.
