Handle every situation like a dog. If you can’t eat it or play with it; just pee on it and walk away.”- Anonymous.
Since when did dogs become people, too? Kind of weird when I started typing this column and hit an errant key. Auto correct then gave me as an option the word gods.
I was raised with a dog and other than as a puppy my dog never came in the house. It was something we commonly used to refer to as an outside dog. Not a lot of those any longer.
I inherited two dogs when Rhonda and I got together. When I inherited two dogs there was kind of a probationary period. After a year-and-a-half I still feel like they haven’t totally taken me off probation.
Their names are Max and Molly. I often refer to him as Maximillian. I often refer to her in terms not suitable for a family newspaper. Max is the good dog. Molly is the canine version of the red-headed stepchild.
Dog behavior is always kind of interesting for me. I think I can kind of guess what they will do now in many given situations. Max will do what I verbalize. Molly will do what she wants to do. When I give any kind of verbal instructions to Molly, she looks at me with that attitude of, “Dude, I was here first.”
They are Shih Tzu’s. If you've never owned a Shih Tzu, you have no idea what kind of dog they are. People in public ask almost every time, ‘What kind of dogs are they?” When I answer demanding, annoying, and spoiled, they correct me as to inquiring as to the type of breed.
Shih Tzu is a Buddhist word for lion and in Buddhist beliefs there is an association between the lion and deity. If you have ever been around a Shih Tzu, lion-like is the last trait you would ever associate with them. While some dog breeds used to guard the palaces and fight bravely on a battlefield, the Shih Tzu just ran around the palaces all dolled up like cute little sissy dogs. Nobody throughout history in a palace in China or Tibet ever was under attack and cried out, “They are coming for our women and children. Quickly unchain the Shih Tzu’s!”
Shih Tzu’s originated in China and are a cross between a Pekingese and a Lhasa Apso, two other kinds of sissy dogs.
Often at any given time, usually when it’s either cold, rainy, or snowy I can be seen walking them. When I come across another guy with a manly German Shepard or Boxer, I kind of just turn my head the other way in order not to engage in a dog comparison conversation.
Dude with shepherd, “My dogs predecessors used to herd sheep, patrol with police officers, and accompany men into battle!” I reply snappily, “Oh yeah! We just had their nails polished and put that French braid ribbon on their heads.” I have never had much use for prideful dog owners.
Things have gone so well that Rhonda is thinking about getting obedience training -- for me!
Most of our walks are potty break time. I mean for the dogs. Max will often scratch on the door when he needs to go out to number two. Molly will often let you know early in the morning as you accidentally step into her pile after not seeing the dog pads on the floor on your way to the bathroom for a midnight pee.
When Molly does go out for regular potty walks, she exhibits strange behavior. Even though she really has to go she will strut from place to place smelling every blade of grass over an acre of ground until finally apparently finding her smells like a rose petal destination and ends up doing her doody. I don’t know about you but when I have to go the first spot is going to be okay regardless of how your bathroom smells. It’s probably about to get worse.
And as a responsible pet owner both of the dogs have been “fixed.” Oh, how I wish so many people I see with kids today had only gotten fixed beforehand.
I sure am glad that people don’t meet each other for the first time like dogs. I imagine in more than one case my initial reaction would be, “Yecch, buddy, smell ya’ later.”
Advice for first time dog doody walkers, make sure your hand is on the inside of the doggy poopy bag.
Well, it looks like Rhonda and I are together to stay so my step dogs and I will just have to get along for the long haul. They are somewhere around 6 or 7 years old and the life expectancy for sissy dogs seems to be 10-16 years give-or-take. I know for a fact after 18 months who will be doing most of the giving and who will be taking it.
Just this past week the dogs and I were out after 2:30 A.M. on a late night for us in a drizzling rain. When people talk to me about living a dog’s life; well, most of us should only hope to have it so good. I am a bit paranoid about Molly’s plotting behind my back. I just hope that I never become “Outside Lindon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.