“I have a supply chain joke but you might not get it for a while.” — “Muddassir Ahmed
I thought I might do some shopping this past week. It was kind of a weird list of things I wanted to stock up on for the holiday long weekend.
I had no idea the first three items on my list would be all but impossible to buy: bear repellent spray, coyote urine, and sphagnum moss. Supply chain issues keep showing up in the oddest of stores and on the most unlikely shelf space.
It seems that with supply chain problems everyone wants to grow their own food. Home gardening is springing up like those spring starter plants. Now suppliers are running short of seeds.
As one thing leads to another the rush of home gardens in the last few months has now led to other related problems. Ball jars for canning are all but impossible to find. Aluminum for canning factories is also in short supply.
One of the positive results from the COVID pandemic has led people to more outdoor exercising and solo or small group activities. At one time the lead time to order a bicycle was around 150 days according to one bike store general manager. While demand has started to level off racks, even at major retailers, might sometimes be empty between shipments in some parts of the country.
If your outdoor activity of choice is hiking, hunting, or simply enjoying the great outdoors — you are apparently not alone. Bear spray and bear cannisters are very difficult to find and some projections are that will stay the case until the fall season or possibly into 2023.
Once the realization of being sheltered in their homes hit, along with that loneliness and despair of non-social office activities, it seems folks wanted a lovable and fuzzy companion. As the one-thing-leads-to-another principle seems a constant many pet grooming and other pet supplies might be a challenge to find. Owners already know due to China port issues, specific pet foods have already been in short supply.
For those worried about sitting home too much and getting a bit pudgy — well, more negative reports. Dumbbells, those little hand-held workout weights, weight benches, and all weight-training accessories have been snatched up by all the Schwarzenegger wannabees. Another caveat to these items is that 65% of things usually are shipped from China.
If you are a home swimming pool owner and have not opened up the backyard entertainment as of yet, thanks to a chemical fire plant last year, if you can find chlorine tablets and supplies expect rising prices.
Perhaps I am not the only one to stock my refrigerator with those little condiment packets when I eat out. I guess I might have to buy my own bottle now as there is a worldwide shortage of restaurant ketchup packets. Heinz recently ramped up production to produce 12 billion packets by the end of the year.
And just in time for the summer — swimsuits won’t be that easy to find this year. That yellow polka dot bikini might not be all the beach fashion fad this summer.
Shopping is just plain harder this year. I guess I might have to change my Memorial Day plans to buff up my biceps so I can coyote-proof my path for my dog as I go bear hunting on my bicycle by the pool eating hot dogs while drinking my liquor from a Mason jar.
Anybody who has extra sphagnum moss seeds for my garden this year, let me know.
