Kanye Told Me

(To the tune of Little Drummer Boy)

Kanye told me

Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb

Just to call him Ye

Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb

There was no Holocaust

Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb

No Jewish lives were lost

Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb

Dumb, a dumb, dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb

Kanye’s words so sad

Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb

Hitler was not all bad

Dumb, dumb a dumb, dumb

The more Kanye speaks it costs

Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb

A billion dollars lost

Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb

Dumb, a dumb, dumb

Dumb, a dumb, dumb

Nike axed his shoes

Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb

Still makes good evening news

Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb

Dumb, a dumb, dumb

Dumb, a dumb, dumb

Clearly just dumb

Stalking From a Twitter Wonderland

(To the tune of Walking in a Winter Wonderland)

Elon Musk is having fun now

The rest of us, on the run now

Twitter’s a joke, Musk still isn’t broke

He’s stalking from his Twitter Wonderland

Free speech, he keeps a shilling

$7/month he’ll soon be billing

Subscribers are lost

Whatever the cost

Stalking from his Twitter wonderland

In his spare time, Jeff Bezos built a rocket

Sending Captain Kirk up into space

Using spare change, he found in his pocket

Elon hopes to send Zulu keeping pace

As his dreams, go even higher

To greater heights, he’ll aspire

All that Musk will attempt, will lead to contempt

He keeps stalking from his Twitter Wonderland

Away in the White House

(To the tune of Away in a Manger)

Away in the White House

In a backroom he stays

Uncle Joe Biden

On his bed he lays

The world is a raging

But his world is still

Uncle Joe Biden asleep on the Hill

Congress is fighting

The future’s at stake

But Uncle Joe Biden

No comment he makes

I love Uncle Biden

Know he’ll make things good soon

But for now, he’s just sleeping

As it’s half past noon

Here Comes Donald Trump

(To the tune of Here Comes Santa Claus)

Here comes Donald Trump

Here Comes Donald Trump

He just won’t go away

He’s got some plans

To get in office

Presidential Election Day

Through post-election, and full insurrection

Trump/ Biden numbers still tight

Will he make good, where he once stood,

Or will he just give up the fight

So hang your stockings and say your prayers

Donald Trump’s still running tonight

Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com.

