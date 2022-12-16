Kanye Told Me
(To the tune of Little Drummer Boy)
Kanye told me
Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb
Just to call him Ye
Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb
There was no Holocaust
Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb
No Jewish lives were lost
Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb
Dumb, a dumb, dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb
Kanye’s words so sad
Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb
Hitler was not all bad
Dumb, dumb a dumb, dumb
The more Kanye speaks it costs
Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb
A billion dollars lost
Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb
Dumb, a dumb, dumb
Dumb, a dumb, dumb
Nike axed his shoes
Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb
Still makes good evening news
Dumb, dumb, a dumb, dumb
Dumb, a dumb, dumb
Dumb, a dumb, dumb
Clearly just dumb
Stalking From a Twitter Wonderland
(To the tune of Walking in a Winter Wonderland)
Elon Musk is having fun now
The rest of us, on the run now
Twitter’s a joke, Musk still isn’t broke
He’s stalking from his Twitter Wonderland
Free speech, he keeps a shilling
$7/month he’ll soon be billing
Subscribers are lost
Whatever the cost
Stalking from his Twitter wonderland
In his spare time, Jeff Bezos built a rocket
Sending Captain Kirk up into space
Using spare change, he found in his pocket
Elon hopes to send Zulu keeping pace
As his dreams, go even higher
To greater heights, he’ll aspire
All that Musk will attempt, will lead to contempt
He keeps stalking from his Twitter Wonderland
Away in the White House
(To the tune of Away in a Manger)
Away in the White House
In a backroom he stays
Uncle Joe Biden
On his bed he lays
The world is a raging
But his world is still
Uncle Joe Biden asleep on the Hill
Congress is fighting
The future’s at stake
But Uncle Joe Biden
No comment he makes
I love Uncle Biden
Know he’ll make things good soon
But for now, he’s just sleeping
As it’s half past noon
Here Comes Donald Trump
(To the tune of Here Comes Santa Claus)
Here comes Donald Trump
Here Comes Donald Trump
He just won’t go away
He’s got some plans
To get in office
Presidential Election Day
Through post-election, and full insurrection
Trump/ Biden numbers still tight
Will he make good, where he once stood,
Or will he just give up the fight
So hang your stockings and say your prayers
Donald Trump’s still running tonight
