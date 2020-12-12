“I tell you my wife was never nice. On our first date, I asked her if I could give her a goodnight kiss on the cheek — she bent over!”
Rodney Dangerfield
As I was writing this week’s column, I thought of my sixth-grade teacher at Middle Road Elementary School, Ray Hall, who had a major influence on me. We had a vocabulary test each week and his words were far from sixth-grade level. He told students, “Don’t expectorate when you osculate” and asked us to find out what that sentence meant. I will leave it to readers to do their own research as we had to then. We did not have the Internet!
I recently saw a news story where there is a bumper crop of mistletoe. The same story lamented that mistletoe sales had plunged this year. In COVID World, kissing is kind of a no-no.
Another Christmas tradition gone by the wayside. For any of us who have ever stood beside the mistletoe to catch that one lady with whom we wanted to kiss, and I am not saying that I ever did that, well, it’s going to be a bad year.
Kissing has been suffering the past 10 months. Kissing in general seems to be at an all-time low this past year.
I personally have always kind of been a big fan of kissing. Ever since I had that first kiss on the lips from a girl at Wathen Park in the seventh grade — kissing has been one of my favorite hobbies. It was so much more fun than practicing with my pillow. I tried to figure out how many girls and/or women I have kissed in my life. It made my head swirl. I am not claiming to be a record-setting lothario here, but I have kissed my share of ladies. To be completely honest, I have attempted a kiss or two where I was rejected over the years. No charges were ever filed.
Kissing is one of those things that you never really know if you are good at. I might think I am a great kisser, but the recipient might have another idea. I have been told a time of two I was a good kisser. However, on many other occasions no opinion was rendered. Should I consider the non-opinion “kissee” as being OK with it or in non-approval?
I once went four years after my divorce without kissing a woman. I eventually went out on a date and ended up kissing her multiple times. Right before I made my move — at my age the term “making my move” seems so weird, juvenile and creepy — I was insecure and in doubt about my kissing ability. Had I lost it without the regular kissing practice? Was kissing like riding a bike?
According to the lady friend that night, I was probably better at kissing after a long layoff than I would have been at bike riding!
According to an article in KQED, my personal life handbook, kissing is more dangerous to spreading COVID than having sex. Not promoting that as a debating point on a first date or anything.
So, we find ourselves in kind of a dating purgatory these days. I think if anything is a sure sign of a first date gone right, a passionate goodnight kiss is one of the tell-tale signs. I am not sure what replaces the end of the first date kiss as a good indicator. In the past if a woman said she had a nice time and there was no kiss, well that seemed like a mixed signal.
And ladies if there is anything I can tell you about a man after a first date is that short of a kiss, anything else will be seen as a rejection and create quite a bit of insecurity for a guy.
Since none of you were going to take the time, I did a little mistletoe historical research. The tradition of kissing under the mistletoe started in Ancient Greece because the plant was associated with fertility. Oddly enough during the Roman era enemies at war would reconcile their difference under the mistletoe. There is nothing like war mongering kings and generals kissing out their differences.
According to one survey, the ideal kiss lasts about 10 seconds. And remember — the lips have more nerve endings than any other part of the body. The longest kiss ever recorded lasted 32 hours, 7 minutes and 14 seconds.
In England, the tradition of holiday kissing under the mistletoe began somewhere between 1720 and 1784. Apparently, the mistletoe was a convenient plant since when all the trees are bare and other plants have died; mistletoe stays green. And ladies, according to tradition, to refuse a kiss under the mistletoe is a harbinger of bad luck!
If there is that special person with whom you always wanted an elbow bump — this is your chance. And for any man wondering, the mistletoe belt buckle has never been acceptable apparel at office Christmas parties!
I do understand one thing. Dudes like chicks and chicks like dudes. So, after this whole COVID thing has passed, I predict that kissing will come back in exponentially stronger numbers.
So, I guess for Christmas 2020, we will just have to pucker up and take it!
On the other hand, I will probably be out riding my bike!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.