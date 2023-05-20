“The hardest job kids face today is learning good manners without seeing any.” — Fred Astaire
I will be up front about this week’s column. This will be a rant. If you don’t want to hear my ran, turn the page over to the obituary columns. Nobody will be ranting there.
We had a pleasant outing planned to go to the Louisville Palace to see the rock band Chicago. A beautiful evening started out at Brazeiro’s restaurant at 4th Street Live. I had never been there. This is not part of my rant; this is pre-rant. Actually, the meal was one of the most unique dining experiences I have ever had.
The meal at Brazeiro’s is a meat fest. I am a serious carnivore. It was a match made in Heaven. I ate two spoonsful of mashed potatoes and nothing else except bacon-wrapped and teriyaki chicken on a stick (I think the fancy smancy restaurants refer to it as a skewer), Polish sausage, filet mignon, sirloin and lamb chops. I felt like a caveman on a Friday night around the fire. I seriously hope I didn’t offend any actual cavemen with that reference. You just can’t be too sure these days! Oh, I am sorry, I also hope I didn’t offend any cave persons.
The rant actually starts a bit before the meat fest. It started in the parking lot on Chestnut Street just a block-and-a-half from The Palace Theater. Let me preface this parking lot issue with the fact that the last three times I parked in a public parking lot were kind of a fiasco. The worst being a night after the Louisville Opera as I held up traffic for 20 minutes backing up onto the parking garage ramp because neither my debit and credit cards nor Rhonda’s would work on the self-pay machine.
After so long the director of the opera came over and tried to use her credit cards to unjam the parking garage ramp and make the magic arm lift into the air to free the cars being held captive. She tried a couple of her debit cards with the same level of success. It was then that I noticed a call button to push and a computer image of someone in some location somewhere in the world other than the parking garage came on the screen.
After giving me elementary instructions on how to use a debit or credit card on a panel similar to an ATM, the kind opera director assured her that my expertise was not the problem. Then she wanted me to audibly fill out a questionnaire like a credit application for a $10 parking fee, which could not be paid over at the faulty parking lot pay station.
Anyway, I only tell that story as a reference to multiple parking lot issues all the result of parking lots not wanting to hire some shady character to take my money and let me park. So fast forward to last night’s Chestnut Street Park pay-yourself lot. I tried a debit and credit card with no success. Rhonda finally got one of her cards to pay the $6 lot fee after a couple futile attempts.
It’s the parking lot business. All that is required is for me to park and for the parking lot owner to make that as easy as possible to happen. It’s what we refer to in legal terminology as an implied contract. Or is it an actual contract with terms written on the ticket? Where is my buddy Uncle Larry Wilder when I need him as a legal consultant?
So, we finish dining at the meat trough and get parked and go to the Palace. It was 7:40 and it was an 8 o’clock show. There were two lines to enter the theater. Ours went a half block down 4th Street and wrapped around the corner on Chestnut Street for another half of a block. From appearances, ours was the shorter line.
Fine, I thought. Twenty minutes is plenty long enough for a line stretching a full city block to get in and seated. I need to start actually keeping score on how wrong I am when I feel sure about something. We missed the opening song as we got in and purchased a beverage before taking our seats.
Ah, and then my seat. Well, it was not so much my seat as the person sitting directly in front of me. This gal was a head taller than me. I could not possibly see over her, so I was kind of half-leaned over to see the show.
This was when the patron sitting in front of me thought she was on a dance floor at a local Holiday Inn lounge. She swayed back and forth with her 8-inch beehive stacked hair and I had only a glimpse for a nanosecond or however long it took for her to move back and forth directly blocking the view between my seat and the stage. Her hair had ringlets resembling snakes and so much product it looked like it was shellacked accessorized with some bone or hair pin. Rhonda said she looked like Medusa.
As if this was not rude and annoying enough in itself, she was one of those cell phone people. Whenever I started to catch a glimpse of the stage, she decided to become a rock photographer and videographer. Why people don’t know by now but from the third level of the theater a cell phone video is not a fine artistic representation of a live concert.
Then Miss Beehive started taking flash photographs of everything in the dark during the show. She took pictures of the theater ceiling, balconies, and wallpaper. She rather much held her arms and camera right between the stage and me. I finally reached the point where I said to myself if she takes one more picture, I am going to stick that camera in a place where she is going to have a nice color photograph like the one which I was given after my last colonoscopy!
I spent $245 on concert tickets just to sit behind the rudest person in the Palace Theater this past week. I only wished that somehow, I could have pulled it off that when she looked at her cell phone pictures I could have been flashing half of a peace sign to honor her and the band from the ‘70s!
