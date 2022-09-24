“We are sexy, We are free, We are the Class of “73.”
I made a banner all by myself this week. Well, the Vinyl Laser Printer and Cutter machine at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library helped. And Allison Fredrickson’s expertise and training was essential to the process. I am to arts and crafts what Vladimir Putin is to diplomacy.
This whole thing began when Rhonda and I went to the Indiana Room at the library and Diane Stepro retrieved some JHS yearbooks from the vault for us to work on a project for today’s 70’s Reunion at the Elk Run Club. Diane is the Genealogy and Local Historian Librarian.
Somewhere during our time there Diane mentioned the Technology Services section and introduced me to Allison who is the Manager of that section. Our library today is not your grandpa’s library. I was a bit overwhelmed with all the things I can do at the library that does not involve books.
During my time with Allison, she explained how I could start with the raw materials and end up wearing a pair of jeans that I could have sewn and finished at the library. Well, that would require more than a couple sewing classes from the volunteer currently teaching them at the library. I could make my own sheet of stickers or make metal campaign buttons. I saw the 3-D laser printer where kids could make Pokémon toys.
A Glow-forge Laser Printer allows one to make Christmas ornaments, jewelry, and allowed one patron to produce an entire chess set.
One section in the Technology Services allows a patron to print photographs from negatives and convert old photos to digital source or scan them to a thumb drive. The technology is also there to convert old reel-to-reel tape to digital audio.
If you have a treasured old book with pages falling out, they have a book binding station. There are workstations with computers for preparation of designs and projects.
Allison and I then explored the recording studio. A staff member is currently recording a monthly library podcast. Garage Band and Logic Pro programs are available. Complete recording capability includes the use of microphones, headphones, an electric piano, and audio recording control boards.
Allison explained that the library renovation concept began in 2018. State funds allowed for a makeover and technology update for the library. Feedback from patrons who submitted kind of a wish list became a reality when the center opened at the library in February 2020. Then came March 2020 and COVID.
Things are back to normal at the library, and all of the vast services again are available for library patrons to enjoy.
The center provides most materials needed for a nominal fee and advanced scheduling is required for the one-on-one training, or a patron has to prove their expertise before using the laser printers and other equipment.
The library requires reservations for training sessions and usage on the equipment. Patrons can reserve for 2 hours per session for most equipment with up to 4 hours of time on the 3-D Laser Printer.
I can attest that the materials cost is very reasonable as the 28X40 inches vinyl banner materials cost me a total of $8.50. My complete lack of artistic and computer skills attest to the patience and training skills Allison possesses. From start to finish, the entire design, layout and printing took less than 15 minutes.
As an aside, you can still check out books there. There are also computers available for personal use. I would especially encourage retired seniors to check out the activities and training that is available at no cost except materials needed.
I live just blocks away from an amazing resource and activities center and had no idea. The banner I made was pretty basic and very ornate and way more intricate designs are possible using the printer. I plan to present my banner to the committee chair that is working on the 1973 50-year Class Reunion next year. A couple of people from my graduating class were in art class with me over the years.
I will need to obtain a sworn statement from Allison to convince them I actually made the banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.