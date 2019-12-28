Another year another rhyme, another chance, another review of news prime time.
It was the silly and seemingly nuts, unfortunately also a year of blood and guts.
Some players loomed large, often time after time; Others so languished forgotten and sublime.
As we recall our fate and the fate of others to tell, another year has passed on that we bid it farewell.
III
So, what are the highlights to cheer and parade, what others were lost in but merely charade?
Like all years looking back, 2019 had its moments of note; some were of local some of remote.
Yet we find ourselves too soon looking back, perhaps a plenty, while also optimistically ahead at 2020.
A brightly burning blaze with horrific aplomb, as the holiest of fire burned the Cathedral Notre Dame.
III
Places holy for Christians and Jews, and a mosque were so violent; for many days after sat eerily silent.
Motives for such violence unknown to all who were victim; Why was it they died for why he had picked them?
Many other places picked by people with anger and hatin’, Walmart in Texas, street corners in Dayton.
Controlling guns and ammo a debate heated and slow; No regulations on people gone mad self-control.
A black gay man was viciously attacked on a street corner or was not; MAGA being the obvious first shot.
Smollett concocted a crime of passion and hate; Facts for forgone conclusions emerging too late.
III
For politics in Washington ‘twas a year of pure hell; Hardly a whisper was heard; more likely a yell.
President Trump it was less talk and most likely a tweeting; Democrats their answer likely retreating.
A barrier between Mexico and America went into full stall; in D.C. had both parties constructing a wall.
Annually shared verbal communion; Stopped when Nancy disinvited Trump to the State of the Union.
War it was stated and a political war was declared; Verbal shots were fired and no intel was shared.
The parties then bunkered down — never to meet; save for an occasional news bite or Presidential tweet.
Ukraine’s phone call about Biden — laws that were broken; political blackmail — words Trump had spoken.
A year marked divisive impeachment was chosen; with the articles the Senate needs politically frozen.
2020 holds now a presidential selection; with both sides dug in deeply for a rough political election.
III
We lost a few special people certainly not by choice; Carol Spinney’s leaving left Big Bird no voice.
Diahann Carroll was for women of color a first; Easy Rider Peter Fonda’s final ride in a hearse.
Peter Tork has now left the Monkee House; Russi Taylor — voice Of Minnie was neither a man or a mouse.
Cream Drummer Ginger Baker, with sticks cool as ice; Eddie Money finally has his Ticket to Paradise.
Tim Conway finally left Carol not snorting with laughter; Doris Day girl next door lives happily ever after.
Dr John was in the right place but took a wrong turn; Dick Dale’s Hawaii 5-0 a must guitar tune to learn.
Carol Channing — a beloved member of the cast by golly; Sadly, this past year we bid a Farewell to Dolly.
III
At the Soccer Cup Ladies Final — the chant “U.S.A.” — Lebron James chose to dribble and dunk in L.A.
An infamous no call kept the Saints from a trip to the Bowl, Tiger returned to putting the ball in the hole.
Ho-hum — the Patriots and Tom Brady once again Super, World Series Nationals interrupted D.C. stupor.
A rainy, muddy track with too many horses, competing at Churchill Downs with the water retreating;
A bump and a grind with slippery treacherous manifestations — the winner then lost in a disqualification.
III
Locally, it’s four Moore years and a new wind blowin’, in Charlestown it was close — but very slow goin’.
After a vote recount, and a lawsuit forsaken, Clark County’s first female mayor’s vows will be taken.
A fresh new face, new voice, and new political plan, For the next four year’s, Treva’s the Man!
III
As another year of life in a series will unfold — ends up with some answers yet with some answers untold.
Will the Senate hold a fair impeachment hearing, or to President Trump remain uncomfortably endearing?
Will the November surprise be absolutely surprising, or will Trumpsters hold another election uprising?
Will the economy remain strong, will Rocket Man stay quiet, will Putin and Ukraine result in political riot?
Will we all be together 12 months removed from here, to cheer, reminisce, and remember the year?
Or will some of us join those whom in the past we held so precious and so very dear?
Wiser words than mine remain a law of the land; he who lamented — Time and the tide, wait for no man.
— Lindon Dodd is a writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com.
