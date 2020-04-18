“Our enemies are innovative and resourceful, and so are we. They never stop thinking about new ways to harm our country and our people, and neither do we.”
—President George W. Bush
Obviously Covid-19 is getting all the headlines. Funny thing about this year. It is a Presidential election year. All but forgotten with all the virus coverage.
I am about to say the only thing remotely close to positive I can about coronavirus. I have not been saturated on my television nightly with obnoxious lying television productions known as political ads. Never will you see anything as intentionally dishonest, lowdown, character assassinating, and disgusting as how two candidates can lie about themselves and their opponents as in these televised fairy tales.
I suppose there will still be plenty of time to suffer through them after things return to anything remotely normal.
Let’s imagine a potential Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. On one podium we have a narcissistic kindergarten vocabulary bully. On the other side, quite honestly, a guy who has always been known for being a gaffe machine and as of late shown some very scary signs of losing it in public appearances.
As a disclaimer I have always been a fan of the guy I always referred to as Crazy Uncle Joe long before he was Vice-President. For sake of total honesty, I don’t care a whole lot for Donald Trump.
A debate between the two, however, could hold a lot of entertainment value. As of my writing of this column, Donald Trump is 73 years young and in comparison, a relative kid to Biden’s 77 years of age. Look, I am 64 years old. The other night I thought I had misplaced my car keys and while looking for them it turned out they were in the pouch of the sweatshirt I was wearing at the time. I mean — senior moments can come and go at any time for those of us past 60.
When challenged Donald Trump likes to resort to juvenile name calling and attacking the person asking the question. In fact, if anything comes out of Trump’s mouth during a debate that shocks me, well, frankly, I will be shocked.
So far on the early campaign trail Biden has angrily challenged an obese senior to a push up contest and offered to take another potential voter out back for a fist fight. And then, there have been those obvious senior moments when he just pauses as if he is not sure where he might be.
We have the potential for these guys to both lose it on stage and have to be separated by one of those beefy Jerry Springer bodyguard guys in the wings. I really think the WWE could tape the debate and air it as a promo for a geriatric WrestleMania match.
Whatever might happen it will be a night for me to have my popcorn popped and a cold drink as I wouldn’t miss this match-up for anything. Think of the two old guys in the balcony from the Muppets having a serious brawl!
The whole gist of my writing this column tonight involves a potential proverbial fly in the ointment. I still think there exists a possibility that Biden will not be the nominee on the Democratic ticket this November (or whenever the Year of the Covid-19 Presidential election takes place). I still at this point do not rule out that a brokered convention might occur — either live or online — and another choice be made.
I know some will consider me a mad man, but I might just be ahead of my time (dare I say Nostradoddus) with my written projections. Perhaps I can put it in quatrain form:
Besieged and embattled, the one known as the Don of Hair
And the Crazy old Uncle — of him all must beware
For a battle potential, perhaps take place or should not
But possible forsaken, of one whom previous a longshot
You heard it — or rather read it here first — my potential news bulletin. Either way I am on record as someone who is looking very forward to the Presidential debates of 2020. If only the late Ross Perot were alive today to moderate this debate, I think it would be worthy of a Pay-Per-View event.
In case you think I am exaggerating, here are actual quotes from the two men on the recent past of the campaign trail:
Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio in January, “But now I have completed more promises than I have made!”
Joe Biden in August 2019, “We choose unity over division, science over fiction, and the truth over facts.”
If, in fact, Crazy Uncle Joe and The Donald do end up squaring off in the Presidential debates, I have one other prediction of which I feel even more confidant. That Presidential debate will be anything but Presidential!
