“All you need in life is ignorance and confidence, and then success is sure.”
Mark Twain
One of the new local eateries that I have visited twice since their very brief time operating had a post on their Facebook site. The post stated they had to close at 4 p.m. because they could not adequately staff the business and asked for continued support from their customers.
It just so happened I had eaten lunch there that very day and the owner was serving, running the register, and training a new cook.
Adequately staffing restaurants is now a very big problem and several forecasts I have read indicate the problem will become even bigger soon. The food and beverage sales are an $800 billion industry and in 2019 provided 5,324,100 jobs, which all account for 4% of the American economy.
I focused mainly on why there is a problem and how it is going to affect you and me when eating out.
One article pointed out that pre-COVID, restaurants were having a staffing issue. Restaurant jobs are viewed by many as transitional jobs versus a career. The fast-food industry specifically has had exponential growth to the point where some experts have declared it was growing too quickly.
Another factor is relative to the opposite ends of the age spectrum. Workers tend to be very young and starting out or on the senior side of the workforce. Throw in that the average salary for all restaurant workers is around $22,000/year for some intensive, often stressful, and physically demanding work.
One article by Bloomberg stated that the turnover rate in the industry is a “staggering 75%!” It also reported that due to continued expected growth, the industry will need an additional 150,000 cooks by the year 2026.
With immigration reform and the border issue being a political hot potato, the restaurant industry will surely feel the result of any/all action taken. A fact sheet put out by the office of the New York State Comptroller contains some very relevant facts regarding this issue.
“More than 60 percent of NYC resident restaurant workers were immigrants in 2018, compared to 45 percent across all occupations; in 16 New York neighborhoods the share was between 70 percent and 90 percent.”
Since we already addressed politics and intended and unintended consequences, the proposed increase in minimum wage jobs will surely feel a major effect within the fast-food industry. People who oppose the measure assert that many minimum wage jobs will be cut. The paradox of cutting jobs due to the increase with the increasing shortage of workers will certainly clash at some point.
From the several articles I researched this week some things will certainly be with us for a while. While fine dining restaurants might fare better — the lower-end food establishments will probably find longer waits for service and possibly the simple economic principles of supply and demand will push wages higher. In any case, the prices of restaurant food will probably see an increase.
Statistically, 60% of all new restaurants fail in their first year of doing business.
All the hard work and sacrifice combined with a well-priced and tasty product cannot overcome the very fickle and changing tastes of the consuming public. I am going to monitor how this new business will fare. I will continue to support them.
A-maze-ing!
If a person stopped in front of my house on Market Street and asked me how to get to the courthouse (four blocks from my home) I would have a conversation like this: ”Well, you go to Meigs and turn left. When you get to Chestnut take a right. Go two blocks and turn left at the Street Closure sign. Then go a block and a half ... Oh, heck, there is no way to get here from here.”
I have never been more confused in my life than trying to negotiate driving downtown Jeff these days. In a 12-block area I bet there are eight different street closures. And they change from day to day. I have taken an alternate route to work four blocks from my house and by lunchtime that day have had to figure out a new way to get home.
I spoke with Jeffersonville City Street Commissioner Kevin Moreland this week. He understands the frustration. The street closure at Eighth Street and Mechanic was due to a sewer collapse. It was necessary. The other closures are due to sewer improvements that respond to an EPA demand. You can visit jeffdigs.net for more information.
I never knew that my military days in Navy Boot Camp would ever come in handy in my life after discharge from the military. But there I was last week with a familiar cadence from my old marching days at Great Lakes Naval Base outside Chicago. I had memorized the path back home after work.
“Left, left, left-right left; left, left, left-right left...!”
