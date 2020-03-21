“There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears, and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination.”
Rod Serling, The twilight Zone
Imagine if you will a world where everything that is normal has been suspended. A plague has descended upon the land for which there is no prevention and no cure. Money seems worthless and social distancing the norm. All that was real just days ago is surely surreal today.
A world as we know it has been turned upside down and family is separated from family and old apart from the young. The beginning is only an estimate of a date and the end date is unknown to all.
The gladiators have been sent home from the Coliseums and the artists locked way for safekeeping.
For now there is only anxiety, fear, panic, and a sense of dread hanging over every person like a dark cloud of impending doom. Welcome to a world we now call The Covid-19 zone.
Rod Serling never wrote the words to my last four paragraphs. Although I believe that he could have and with a script for the ensuing episode of a new Twilight Zone would have garnered him an Emmy.
I have to admit had Rod come up with a script that would accurately reflect our lives today we would have collectively wondered just how depraved his mind must be to come up with such an original scenario. Yet here we are, living every day of an existence that has never been. Social distancing is the new buzzword of the day. Stock wealth is more worthless every hour and a person’s true wealth can be measured in cases of Purell Hand Sanitizer and a hundred rolls of Charmin toilet paper.
I would suggest that the last time Americans were called upon for any remotely related measure of personal sacrifice would have been during World War II. A country who collectively is daily accustomed to complete and unfettered freedom has very little of that today.
Things were so bad this past week that the Republican, Democrats and the President worked together in relative harmony. If that didn’t scare you I guess nothing will as to the seriousness of the problem.
Any well-written psychological thriller would leave the end game kind of hanging and that is where we find ourselves. I truly believe the most brilliant, educated, and well-versed men and women in every field of scientific study and persons of great political acumen are simply winging it every day to devise a proper response or countermeasure.
I think the word that best describes the overall situation we find ourselves immersed in would be unprecedented. Any good boat captain would relay to you the danger in navigating through uncharted waters.
I saw a post recently that said Americans always rise to the challenge and conquer the enemy. If that were true there would be plenty of toilet paper on the shelves. Some are noble to the cause and some panic and every man/woman for themselves. It is up to every individual, each with unique circumstances, to control their own actions and whether their actions are noble or selfish.
It will all pass. How we conduct ourselves during will go a long way to predict how we will be after the situation has returned to normal. Some will end up benefiting in the long run and some lives will be lost and surely some will never recover from the economic blow. I don’t believe in the term, “the new normal” being applied to the world dealing with the coronavirus effect.
Things are not and will not be normal for some period of as yet unknown length. As I leave you I will once again take a Rod Serling-type approach.
One man and one woman left to ponder. Impending doom is much worse than actual doom. It’s the fear of the unknown and the knowledge of having no control that drives the human mind to madness. As we leave here there is no end in sight. It’s up to each and every person to find their own psychological highway to navigate through The Covid-19 zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.