Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.