A couple weeks ago one night I had reason to stop at Thornton’s on 10th Street in Jeff. It was kind of a non-descript evening save for what I am about to write. Just a quick stop on my way home.
As I got out of my car I saw a couple of older gentlemen, one African-American and one white, standing beside kind of an older and obviously well-traveled pick-up truck partially out in the parking lot. It seemed obvious there had been some kind of mechanical problem and the truck appeared not to be operational.
A quick glance at the two men seemed to indicate a bit of frustration if not desperation at their plight. Not wanting to appear to judge books by their collective covers, I would somewhat assume a towing bill might have been a bit of a burden.
As I was about to enter I happened by a young police officer who was on the scene and who I knew by face but not by name. I inquired as to if everything was OK and he smiled and told me, “I am just going to help them get their truck back home.”
Not thinking much as I finished my business and exited the store, I saw the two older gentlemen in separate vehicles connected by an old-fashioned tow rope. I did not hang around but surmised the officer was going to make sure it was safe for the two men to tow that truck across 10th Street to the safety and convenience of their nearby residence.
Even if I knew that officer’s name I wouldn’t reveal it, as I would be afraid some official policy might have been violated. However, I felt such a good feeling all the way home. I had witnessed something very powerful in the midst of everything that has happened in the past month.
I hope the officer involved reads this column and understands how proud I was of that gesture. What I had witnessed was the good old-fashioned Andy Griffith philosophy of community policing. I suspect his actions were of great help and assistance to the two citizens in need.
I wanted to share this little otherwise insignificant story just as I hope it would make others feel good about what actually is going on in communities like ours behind the daily grind of the headlines.
There are two things which I personally would not want to be in America today. I would not want the awesome responsibility of being a uniformed police officer on the street. I would also not envy anyone being a young African American male on the streets at night in some American cities.
I know the obvious dichotomy of ideas that exist in that paragraph.
I wish I could write magic words or phrases that make it all better. I have empathy, concern, disdain, fear, and sadness over everything going on in our country currently. Someday, the wildly swinging social pendulum will come to rest. Let’s hope something positive might result from all the madness.
I have many friends out in patrol cars every evening that I think about. The issues are very complex. The answers are very difficult. The healing will take a very long time. The societal scars will be there for the remainder of my life.
There is no perfect ending to this column. As of me writing and you reading it — nobody knows where things will go and when/if any sense of normalcy returns to the streets. In times of what seems like hopelessness, frustration and despair, I still kind of smile thinking about that young Jeffersonville police officer who took time and used a mature judgement probably way beyond his years in how to assist two citizens in their time of need. I know officers who do that kind of thing on a regular basis.
Policy and rules aside — it was simply the right thing to do. Thank you officer for being the kind of guy who is more than fitting and worthy to wear the uniform. And I don’t mind if the next time someone says when a police officer does something good it never makes the newspaper — you show ‘em this column.
Terry — We hardly knew ye!
He was once my principal. He was our mentor before our team embarked on a monthlong sojourn throughout India, representing Rotary International and the United States. He shared the protocol and customs of the culture in order that we might not unintentionally come off as ugly Americans.
Terry Cummins had his own writing style. That is something unique, when you could have read a paragraph or two and surmised that column was written by Terry Cummins. The last time we talked was a chance meeting on a golf course several years ago. He always had a warm smile and some witty conversation when I was in his company.
To his daughter, Dani, and all the family, I wish you comfort and peace. To his many loyal readers, I know somewhere you will remember one of your favorite Terry Cummins’ columns and smile.
