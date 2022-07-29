“Thomas Jefferson once said, “We should never judge a President by his age, only by his works. And ever since he told me that, I stopped worrying.” — President Ronald Reagan
In order to be eligible to be the President of the United States there are constitutional requirements. Presidents must be 35 years of age. They must be a natural-born citizen. And they have to have lived in the United States for at least 14 years.
There have been no constitutional changes to these requirements since George Washington accepted office.
I would go out on a limb here and state that most people would think 35 years of age is too young to be President. These were ratified along with the Constitution, generally accepted as in the year 1789. In 1789 the average life expectancy for a male was 38 years of age! Of course, at that time a woman would not have been eligible to run for office nor allowed to vote for the President.
In 2020 the average life expectancy for newborn males was 81.2 years and for women 85.3 years. So, on the average women get a really quality 4 years to enjoy their later years without putting up with a man.
An irony to these facts overwhelmingly points out that life expectancy in some ways has always been proportional to wealth and social standing. The average age of death for the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence was 66 years of age and a quarter of them lived to be 80 or older.
I am reminded of the Mark Twain line, “There are three kinds of lies; Lies, Damned lies, and Statistics!”
It seems pretty evident that the founding fathers set what was for them an upper age limit in 1789 for a man to be eligible to be President according to their prospective life expectancy at the time. I am not one for changing the Constitution too much and very often. I remind the readers here that none of the first 10 amendments (Bill of Rights) were part of the original Constitution but were added to get all the colonies to agree to sign it.
Most everyone is aware of the First and Second amendments. Notably I think the 13th Amendment to abolish slavery was a good one. Separate amendments giving women and minorities the right to vote was necessary and right. Ironically Black men were allowed the vote by amendment before women of any ethnicity. At least on paper.
The 18th Amendment, which started Prohibition of liquor in the United States, was later repealed by the 21st Amendment. The list of reading through the Amendments is a very interesting read. Many are kind of dry governmental process dictates.
In my opinion it might be time to add an amendment regarding the ages to be eligible to run for President. I think 35 is way too low. If by any chance, ex-President Donald Trump were to run against President Joe Biden in 2024, I truly believe these two men are way too old to run for four-year terms in office. An aside, if this does happen Lindon Dodd will get one write-in vote for President — guaranteed.
While I guess it’s up to the people under current Constitutional requirements to decide what is too old for a man or woman to run the country, I do know that if left to the national political parties’ thirst for power they would run a 100-year-old with a total loss of cognitive reasoning or critical thinking just to power grab the office if they thought the person electable.
As my proof there are several currently serving members of Congress between 88 and 92 years of age.
Reagan was 77 years of age when he left the presidency. While not officially diagnosed with Alzheimer’s until 5 years later, there is much anecdotal evidence that he was in the early stages during the last two years of his second term. Trump and Biden would be respectively 78 and 81 years of age during the 2024 election.
I am not a fan or very trusting of the current political hierarchy of either party these days to necessarily do what is in the best interest of the United States over their own selfish interests to obtain power.
The last Amendment to the Constitution was passed in 1992 and dealt with compensation for Senators and Representatives. Unfortunately — it also neither set an upper or lower limit on how much they could earn. They alone get to determine their own compensation.
