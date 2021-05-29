“I wished I knew how I knew all that I know now, and how I could learn all that I don’t know. If only there were more time!”
— Me
I guess the very best part of writing a newspaper column on a regular weekly basis is the amount of columnist’s intellectual groupies that follow you around and the beautiful female groupies that literally throw themselves at your feet.
I admit that while this has never been my personal experience, I still have this kind of a theory that if Brad Pitt were a weekly columnist, that would happen to him.
For me, it is not about the fame, the fortune, or the adoration, since I have received none of them over the last quarter of a century plus years. For me it is all about the fun, the weekly challenge, and the simple fact that after I was too old to play competitive sports, I had no other discernible talents or abilities, and writing has always been kind of therapeutic for me. As I have often written — I write because I cannot afford the professional therapy that I have always probably needed.
As the Duke, John Wayne, once famously said. “Life is hard. It’s harder if you are stupid!” I know at times life has been hard for me. Not quite sure what that says about my IQ!
Perhaps it is part ego and part tradition for me, but this is my annual celebration of my column writing anniversary. Like Christmas and the Kentucky Derby, they seem to come around faster every year. No horse pun intended in the writing of that last line.
Between the 2nd and 3rd week of May I completed my 26th year of writing this weekly endeavor. Since upon occasion I have written an extra piece or two under some extraordinary circumstances — that would probably put me at approximately 1,360 columns give or take one or two.
Kind of a daunting number when you think about it. Except for rare annual occasions such as this anniversary, I usually do not think about it. Like eating an elephant — it is just one bite at a time.
It is kind of a hard thing to walk away from, this type of writing that I do. It becomes such a part of your identity. I am always humbled when someone refers to me as a writer. I understand the concept, but I do not see it that way. My old friend Carl Woods (aka: The Concrete Lady’s Gentleman), when I would go to their annual party, would often introduce me to his business associates as, “My writer friend.” I love Carl and Peggy. Until you have sat at their table at The Moose Lodge in Sellersburg — you do not know how to party.
When I think of all the opportunities in life that have been afforded me by this labor of love, it is kind of overwhelming.
It has allowed me to meet some people who think of themselves as just people nobody would care about, who have allowed me the privilege and honor to tell the community their very personal stories about their extraordinary lives. Some have achieved financial success and lasting impact upon our community. Others have overcome some statistically unbeatable odds to just become very normal, everyday functioning members of society.
I consider people I have known from both categories to be equally as remarkably successful in life.
Over the last 26-plus years I have made friends and I have made enemies. One of the most astounding things that has often happened to me is when I have made an enemy or two because of a column piece and they have since become good and trusted friends. You read one column and you think you know a guy….!
For me, the most stressful columns are when people share the most intimate and personal facts of their life and trust me to write about it with dignity, care, and the proper respect. I always know their stories are wonderful things to share. I am never relieved until I hear from them or someone close to them, who tell me they thought I did a good job.
I think the ultimate compliment from many people whose lives I share are how surprised they are with the published story after the interview they sat through with me. I usually tell them that will be the case. Anyone can relay facts and figures. Writing is still kind of a magical thing to me. I can never explain when people ask me how I do what I do. I have no earthly idea. It just happens and on a good week — it is such a rush!
I have no idea when it will end. I tried to end it once upon announcing that I was ending in kind of a Cher-like farewell tour. When it came time to quit, I asked my editor if I could retract my announcement. I wrote a mea culpa to the readers. I chickened out. I was afraid to quit.
I remember how sad I was when I made the last out for the Indiana State Champions team in the Little League Senior World Series in 1971. Little League had been my life. I sat on the home plate for a couple minutes realizing my “life” had just ended. It was a very empty feeling. Little League had been my identity for half of my life at 15.
And then a wondrous thing happened at my worst moment in life to date. Members of the team from Mexico that eliminated us came to get me and had me dance with them on top of the dugout. I was the only person they had met that spoke Spanish and I had become their unofficial interpreter. They were not mocking us for losing or throwing it in my face.
As I remember that moment, I know I learned that day that it is never about the ending, rather about the journey and a new chapter of the beginning.
I once asked my good friend, mentor, and former editor/publisher Tom Lindley if he would be honest and tell me when it was time for me to quit. He promised he would. Tom never did. Tom never will. Tom Lindley will always be the person who made this column possible.
I am sincerely appreciative of your patience with me for this narcissistic and very introspective diatribe. If you were licensed therapists, you all could bill me for a rate of $250/ per hour — of course the payment would be prorated for the actual five minutes you spent reading this column.
I do not know about you. I feel quite a bit better. I might smoke a cigarette!
To my most trusted, loyal, and sacred life’s partner, the column, “Happy 26th Birthday to you!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.