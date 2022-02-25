"I have been so lucky in my career. I've done exactly what I wanted to do." Denise Poukish
Denise Poukish recently had an encounter during her time as a panelist with the Clark County Cares program that kind of makes her career come full circle. More about that later.
Forty-two years seems like and is a long time. Denise talks about times in her life now just as if four decades were yesterday. She has a fancy title; Senior Vice President Forensic Services for Lifespring Health Services. That title is good for a few more days. She has some of those letters after her name such as LMHC and LCAC.
None of those will be things that most of us who have worked alongside her and knew her as a friend will remember. If I were to have made up that business card the things, I would feel important to follow her name and title would be professionalism, empathy, tough love, caring, and probably most importantly — a big heart and dedication to a cause much larger than herself.
Denise is leaving it all behind this week for another lifelong goal. Retirement!
Denise's compassion and dedication to those in need comes from a seed planted by her father in his work with service organizations. "Dad always took us with him to see the other side of life."
Like so many professional women of her generation when she graduated from Mercy Academy and matriculated at Eastern Kentucky University to obtain a degree in what then was called Correctional Science, she had chosen a male dominated field of work. Like so many women of her generation she was a pioneer and role model for many women to follow.
Her first job in the chosen field ended after two weeks when the Ormsby Village Juvenile Treatment Center closed for lack of funding. Thus began her years as a waitress. Her lunch encounters with a local judge who thought she had much more to offer than as a server resulted in her working in Jeffersonville City Court probation.
Her first big move came when she went to work with former Judge Donahue as Chief Probation Officer in his circuit court. She recalls, "Judge Donahue was professional- a great leader. I learned a lot from him."
"It opened my eyes to the need for mental health and drug counseling." which led her to go back and get her master's degree in Education Counseling."
When passion and hard work along with education came together, Denise would become a leader in the field.
In 2000 she was essential in developing programs to work with sex offenders and prepare them for re-entry into the community. For years she worked with the Department of Corrections making daily trips to Indianapolis.
"I feel we definitely made a major impact in keeping the community safer." Accountability and follow up treatment were almost non-existent before that time. That initially included polygraph testing and mandatory treatment programs to address the serious offenses such as sex with a minor, sexual assaults, and other related crimes.
Denise told me that about 31% of those cases involved what many think of with sex offenders, those crimes of pedophilia related offenses. She learned early on, "There has to be a level of accountability within the criminal justice system, or they will re-offend."
In 2014 Denise accepted another challenge bringing her to Lifespring. Her task was to set up a Forensic Department with them. Since her time with Lifespring there are now two outpatient offices which work specifically with clients in the criminal justice system. Lifespring also provides behavioral health services to inmates serving in the Clark, Scott, and Jefferson County, Indiana jails.
Another function has included starting Project Cares with the Jeffersonville Police Department and provides specific services in collaboration with criminal justice partners in an 11-county coverage area. Denise expressed appreciation for the dedication of Lifespring leadership as they saw the need for these types of programs early on and allowed her the opportunity to develop and expand them. “I feel very fortunate to end my career here at Lifespring.”
"I'm glad I have had the reality of what the world is like." Like so many working so long in the criminal justice system she has dealt with quite a bit of PTSD. She has had therapy and counseling herself to deal with that reality.
To that end Denise and I discussed what she refers to as her last hurrah for the community. She along with Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Cavanaugh using their creative thinking and armed with a grant now have mental health/drug abuse specialists work jointly in following up overdose calls in Jeffersonville two days a week. Just in the past week the team dealt with seven drug overdoses that occurred in one day.
It's not uncommon for Denise to encounter either the people she has been able to help turnaround their lives in the course of her career or run into members of their family so full of gratitude.
Which leads back to the woman I referred to at the beginning of the column. After the Clark County Cares program meeting, a woman approached Denise. "Do you remember me?"
Denise confessed she did not. You deal with a lot of people in her chosen career in 42 years.
The lady went on to explain that back in her probation days Denise had helped turn her now ex-husband's life around. Her efforts had made such a major impact on the family. He was a better family man, a better father, and in general took another person out of the criminal equation. Denise helped make him a responsible citizen.
And fighting back tears Denise explained why the lady came to that Clark County Cares meeting so many years after her probation years working with the man. She saw Denise’s name listed on the panel. She came only for one reason. She wanted to personally thank Denise.
